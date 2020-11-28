Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Sets Sakhir Lap Record To Clinch 98th F1 Pole

November 28, 2020
Corona
Lewis Hamilton further underlined his and Mercedes' dominance of Formula One by clinching his 10th pole of another title-winning campaign

Omnisport 28 November 2020
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures after winning the pole position at the Formula One Bahrain Grand Praix in Sakhir
Hamad Mohammed, Pool via AP
2020-11-28T21:34:55+05:30

Lewis Hamilton further underlined his and Mercedes' dominance of Formula One by clinching his 10th pole of another title-winning campaign. (More Sports News

Hamilton sealed his seventh drivers' championship in Turkey last time out, tying Michael Schumacher's record. 

The Briton sent the lap record at Sakhir tumbling on Saturday with a time of one minute and 27.264 seconds to secure the 98th pole of his remarkable career. 

His team-mate Valtteri Bottas was second, ensuring an 11th front-row lockout of the season for the Silver Arrows.

Additional illustration of the gap between them and Ferrari, their closest challengers in the constructors' championship in 2019, was provided by both Scuderia drivers - Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc - failing to make it out of Q2. 

Max Verstappen was third in the Red Bull, ahead of his team-mate Alexander Albon. 

Sergio Perez, who still does not have a race seat for 2021, qualified an excellent fifth, ahead of Renault duo Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon. The top 10 was rounded out by Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and Daniil Kvyat. 

Lance Stroll, the surprise pole-sitter in Turkey, could only manage 13th after he joined Vettel and Leclerc in missing out on Q3, the second session having been red-flagged after the McLaren of Carlos Sainz stopped on track.


PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:27.264s
2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +0.289s
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.414s
4. Alex Albon (Red Bull) +1.010s
5. Sergio Perez (Racing Point) +1.058s
6. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) +1.153s
7. Esteban Ocon (Renault) +1.155s
8. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) +1.184s
9. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.278s
10. Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) +1.354s

