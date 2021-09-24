Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd ODI: Did Not Expect No Ball On Final Delivery, Says Mithali Raj

Australia needed three runs off the final ball but the wet conditions made it difficult for Jhulan Goswami to control the ball, and she bowled an over-the-waist full toss.

Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd ODI: Did Not Expect No Ball On Final Delivery, Says Mithali Raj
Jhulan Goswami stands dejected as Australia defeated India by 5 wickets in the second WODI at Mackay on September 24, 2021.

Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd ODI: Did Not Expect No Ball On Final Delivery, Says Mithali Raj
2021-09-24T19:54:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 7:54 pm

India skipper Mithali Raj did not expect the veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami to bowl a no-ball in the final delivery of the game as the must-win second ODI slipped out of team's grasp, at Mackay on Friday.

Australia required three runs off the final ball but the wet conditions made it difficult for Goswami to control the ball.

She bowled an over-the-waist full toss which was hit straight to fielder by Nicola Carey, triggering celebrations in the Indian camp but the delivery was declared a no-ball by the TV umpire.

Australia managed two runs from the last ball to claim the match as well as the series.

"For me, it was quite a nervous last ball because anything could have happened, we didn't expect a no-ball but it's part of the game and we were all on the edge of our seats. We will continue to put up the show we did today," said Mithali.

Keeping her chin up, despite the defeat, Mithali praised the quality shown by the players of both the teams.

"This was a great game of cricket from both the teams. It was a great cricket display with almost 550 runs scored. We still want to win the next game.

"The batting department has done well, Smriti and Richa have done well. For me, it was a nervous last ball, because anything would have happened," she said.

Player-of-the-match Beth Mooney, who scored an unbeaten 125 in Australia's successful chase said, ideally she should not have let the game drag on till the last over.

"To be honest, I was disappointed that we left it for the last over. It was a great partnership (with Carey) at the end and thought we had really great plans. We were guessing what they were going to bowl, you just got to run hard and was lucky I had a bit left in the tank," she said.

I probably had the best pre-season, credit to the support staff. I do like batting as an opener. But I'm a big fan of Rachel (Haynes)."

Australia skipper Meg Lanning lauded the Indian attack for making it a close contest.

"India bowled pretty well. The way the game finished, it was incredible. We got that depth in the team, we got that batting and bowling. This shows the versatility in the group. India played well for majority of the game, so happy with the win," she said.

"It's certainly the most eventful game we have been a part of. We are looking forward to a really good contest in the third game."

Jhulan Goswami Mithali Raj Cricket India vs Australia India Women's Cricket Team
