Australia Women Vs India Women, 2nd ODI: Defending 274, Jhulan Goswami Gives IND Great Start

Dream Spell Jhulan Goswami (1/8 in 3 overs) and Meghna Singh (0/0 in 2 overs) having a go at Australian batters, Meg Lanning (5 off 19) and Beth Mooney (1 off 8). AUS - 8/1 (5); IND - 274/7

What A Start Jhulan Goswami strikes third ball. Alyssa Healy (0 off 3) bowled. Meg Lanning joins Beth Mooney. AUS - 0/1 (0.3); IND - 274/7

Innings Break Have India done enough to end Australia's record-winning run? 36 runs and one wicket in the last five overs as India reach 274/7. Australia are looking for a 26th win on the trot? This is the highest any team has posted against Australia in this run. Pooja Vastrakar (29 off 37) the final wicket to fall, to Sophie Molineux. She add 53 in 47 for the seventh wicket with unbeaten Jhulan Goswami (28 off 25). IND - 274/7 (50)

Five Overs Left 25 runs and one wicket in the last five overs including 17 off 17 for the seventh wicket stand between Pooja Vastrakar (14 off 22) and Jhulan Goswami (9 off 10). IND - 238/6 (45)

Six Down Deepti Sharma (23 off 24) holes out at deep. Third wicket for Tahlia McGrath. Ellyse Perry takes a good catch at deep. Jhulan Goswami joins Pooja Vastrakar. IND - 221/6 (42.1)

Final stretch Deepti Sharma (19 off 28) and Pooja Vastrakar (3 off 8) will look to increase the tempo in the last ten overs. IND - 213/5 (40)

Bowled Richa Ghosh (44 off 50) falls. Bowled by Tahlia McGrath. 28 runs and two wickets in the last five overs. IND - 199/5 (37).

First Six Richa Ghosh hits the first six (33.6 over) of the match, straight over bowler Darcie Brown. Ghosh is unbeaten on 39 off 45. Deepti Sharma is yet to open her account. IND - 182/4 (34)

Stand Broken Smriti Mandhana (86 off 94) departs. Hands a catch to point fielder, Beth Mooney. First wicket for Tahlia McGrath. And the 76-run stand is broken. Deepti Sharma joins Richa Ghosh in the centre. IND - 171/4 (32.3) .

Cruise Mode 64 in 62 balls for the fourth wicket. Smriti Mandhana (76 off 87) and Richa Ghosh (27 off 33) are cruising. India add 34 runs in the last five overs. IND - 159/3 (30).

Rebuild 37 in 38 for the fourth wicket as Smriti Mandhana (60 off 74) and Richa Ghosh (21 off 22) rebuild Indian innings. IND - 132/3 (26).

Mishit And Perishes Yastika Bhatia (3 off 14) holes out at square leg. Darcie Brown gets her first. Catch taken by Ashleigh Gardner. Richa Ghosh joins Smriti Mandhana in the centre. IND - 98/3 (20).

Fifty 19th ODI fifty for Smriti Mandhana (50 off 57) with a single, off 56th ball. Yastika Bhatia (3 off 5). IND - 94/2 (18)

Chaos What a mess. Mithali Raj is run out by. Skipper returns to bowler's end after a mix-up, and is short by miles. She made 8 off 23. Smriti Mandhana in unbeaten on 49 off 54. She is now joined by Yastika Bhatia. IND - 88/2 (16.3)

Verma Out Shafali Verma (22 off 23) departs. Bowled by Sophie Molineux. Skipper Mithali Raj is the new batter for India. IND - 74/1 (11.1)

Dominant India Smriti Mandhana (44 off 40) approaches her fifty as India openers take charge. Shafali Verma is unbeaten on 17 off 20. IND - 68/0 (10).

Promising A very strong start from Indian openers. 22/0 in three overs with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma unbeaten on 17 off 11 and 5 off 7.

Play Starts Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open for India. Ellyse Perry with the new ball.

Changes One change for India. Rajeshwari Gayakwad in for Sneh Rana. Harmanpreet Kaur still unfit. One change for Australia too. Rachael Haynes is unfit, and Nicola Carey takes her place in the XI.

Playing XIs India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.

Toss Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to field.