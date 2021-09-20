Australia Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Mithali Raj And Co Face Uphill Task Down Under

India women face a stern test against Australia as they start their tour Down Under on Tuesday with the first of three ODIs at Mackay. Australia are on a world record, 24-match unbeaten streak in the format. Their last defeat was against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on February 26, 2027. They have since won 22 matches on the trot and drawn one. India, on the other hand, have lost back-to-back series against South Africa and England. The ODIs will be followed by a Day-Night Test and three T20Is. Follow live scores of AUS-W vs IND-W, 1st ODI here:

Live Scorecard | Streaming | Cricket News

Squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Redmayne, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Hannah Darlington, Stella Campbell.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia.