Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Women Suffer Nine-wicket Defeat Against Australia Women In First ODI

India women started their tour Down Under with a humiliating defeat in the first ODI as Australia extend their world record, winning streak.

India Women Suffer Nine-wicket Defeat Against Australia Women In First ODI
Australia women chased down 226-run target set by India women with relative ease. | Courtesy: Twitter (@AusWomenCricket)

Trending

India Women Suffer Nine-wicket Defeat Against Australia Women In First ODI
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T13:41:19+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 1:41 pm

India's frailties in the batting and bowling department were laid bare as the mighty Australia gave the visitors a nine-wicket hiding in the first women's ODI to extend their record winning streak to 25 matches.

Scorecard | Cricket News

India, who are aiming to post 250 plus regularly to challenge the likes of Australia, could only manage 225 for eight in an innings that never got the momentum it needed.

Skipper Mithali Raj (61 off 107) recorded her fifth consecutive fifty, which was also her 59th overall, while the other contributions came from debutants Yastika Bhatia (35 off 51), Richa Ghosh (32 not out off 29) and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (20 off 24).

Australia gunned down the target in 41 overs as India bowling lacked the teeth to trouble them. The four-time World Cup winners last lost an ODI in October 2017.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

After a sedate start of 30 runs in eight overs, Australian openers Alyssa Healy (77 off 77) and Rachael Haynes (93 not out off 100) changed gears to run away with the game.

Healy was the aggressor in their 126-run stand with her dominating knock comprising eight fours and couple of sixes. She was eventually caught at mid off trying to hit another one out of the ground off leggie Poonam Yadav.

Haynes and skipper Meg Lanning (53 not out off 69) then shared a 101-run stand and took Australia home for a resounding win.

India, who fielded three debutants in the game including Ghosh, Yastika and pacer Mansi Singh, have a lot of thinking and planning to do for the second ODI of the three-match series.

The decision to pack the eleven with three all-rounders in Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar, leaving out a specialist left-arm spinner, did not work for India.

Megha impressed with her ability to swing the ball while Jhulan bowled a tidy spell as usual but India were never able to put Australia under pressure.

On the batting front, the visitors would not have crossed the 220-run mark if it wasn't for the eight-wicket stand of 45 runs between Jhulan and Ghosh, who was picked ahead of Taniya Bhatia to add the much needed firepower.

India openers Shafali Verma (8) and Smriti Mandhana (16), whom the team relies on heavily for brisk starts, perished after hitting a few boundaries. They need to be consistent going forward.

The bowlers have identified the apparent weakness in Shafali's game and don't offer front-foot balls. The 17-year-old perished off a short ball again with wicketkeeper collecting the catch on the leg side off pacer Darcie Brown.

Brown (4/33) was the stand out bowler for Australia while debutant Hannah Darlington (2/29) and Sophie Molineux (2/39) took a couple each.

Mithali was hit on the helmet by a Ellyse Perry bouncer but she carried on to bat.

Senior India batter Harmanpreet Kaur did not play the game due to a thumb injury.

Tags

PTI Cricket India Women's Cricket Team India vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Ramiz Raja Slams 'Western Bloc' After England Refuse To Tour Pakistan, Invokes India 'Target' - WATCH

Ramiz Raja Slams 'Western Bloc' After England Refuse To Tour Pakistan, Invokes India 'Target' - WATCH

European Super League: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus To Escape UEFA Ban?

KKR Recharged After Big IPL 2021 Win Vs RCB - Here's How They Celebrated: See Video

Saudi International, Asian Tour In Historic Partnership To Tee Off 2022 Golf Season

Serie A: Napoli Extend Perfect Start With 4-0 Thrashing Of Udinese

Virat Kohli Credits Basu Shanker For Making Him 'Fitter To Fittest'

‘Getting Kohli, De Villiers, Maxwell Early Is Really Rare’, Says KKR’s Eoin Morgan After Big Win vs RCB

La Liga: Barcelona Held By Winless Granada At Camp Nou

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Sports

Taliban Fire Afghan Cricket Board Chief Shinwari, Naseebullah Haqqani Is New Boss

Taliban Fire Afghan Cricket Board Chief Shinwari, Naseebullah Haqqani Is New Boss

AUS Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Women Lose Tour Opener As Aussies Extend Winning Run - Highlights

AUS Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Women Lose Tour Opener As Aussies Extend Winning Run - Highlights

IPL 2021: It's A Wake-up Call For RCB, Says Virat Kohli After 9-Wicket Defeat To KKR

IPL 2021: It's A Wake-up Call For RCB, Says Virat Kohli After 9-Wicket Defeat To KKR

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders Outplay Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders Outplay Royal Challengers Bangalore

Read More from Outlook

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Naseer A Ganai / The authorities have suspended internet and mobile phone services in the Uri sector. 'I assure you that we are alert and our troops on the ground are alert as well,' said an Army officer.

'It's A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

'It's A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

PTI / The result put KKR in fifth spot while RCB remain static at third.

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Outlook Correspondent / Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited Barua to hold talks with the government and give peace a chance soon after becoming chief minister in May.

Advertisement