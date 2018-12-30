A dominant India beat Australia by 137 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday to win the Boxing Day Test and tasted victory at the iconic venue for the first time in 37 years.

After a delay of nearly 90 minutes, India took just 4.3 overs to clean-up the Aussie innings with old warhorse Ishant Sharma fittingly taking the last wicket, that of Nathan Lyon, caught behind, in the 90th over.

It prompted wild celebrations, as expected, with skipper Virat Kohli leading the jubilant bunch. Relive the winning moment here:

THE MOMENT



India wins by 137 runs and retains the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



LIVE REACTION: https://t.co/EDIsjpZDy7#AUSvIND #cricket pic.twitter.com/QtvSjQX603 — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) December 30, 2018

The celebrations begin for Virat Kohli and his side #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/U4Cfhz5IRT — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2018

With that India took giant strides towards winning their first ever series on Australian soil in seven decades.

Taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series, India will retain the coveted trophy even if the series is drawn level at Sydney as they have won the previous series at home in 2017.