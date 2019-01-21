Australia Open: Favourite Novak Djokovic Sets Up Quarter-Final Date With Kei Nishikori

World number one and favourite Novak Djokovic on Monday defeated 15th seed Russian Daniil Medvedev to set up a quarter-final date with Kei Nishikori at the 2019 Australian Open in Melbourne.

At Rod Laver Arena, the Serbian spent little over three hours to beat the 15th seeded Russian in four sets, 6-4, 6(5)-7, 6-2, 63.

Except for the second set, which Medvedev won in tie-breaker in one hour and 11 minutes, the sixth-time winner at Melbourne Park was at fluent best.

Djokovic produced 43 winners against Medvedev's 38. The Russian also could manage to convert only two of his nine chances against his celebrated rival's 7 off 18.

Earlier, Japanese Nishikori came from behind to beat Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain 6(8)-7, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-6(8) in an epic five-hour long Round of 16 clash.

Other quarter-final line-ups have also been confirmed.

World number two Rafael Nadal of Spain will take on American giant-killer and unseeded Frances Taifoe, while big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic (16) faces Frenchman Lucas Pouille (28).

Roberto Bautista Agut is the second Spaniard in the last eight, and the 22nd seed will face fast-rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.