Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs PAK: Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup Semifinal, Admits Babar Azam

Matthew Wade hit Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over to help Australia qualify for the T20 World Cup final.

AUS Vs PAK: Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup Semifinal, Admits Babar Azam
Pakistan's Hasan Ali drops Australia's Matthew Wade (not in picture) during their T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai on Thursday. | Twitter

Trending

AUS Vs PAK: Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup Semifinal, Admits Babar Azam
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T10:06:02+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 10:06 am

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted Hasan Ali dropping Matthew Wade in the penultimate over of their T20 World Cup semifinal ‘swayed’ the game in Australia’s favour on Thursday in Dubai. Australia won the game by five wickets to set up a final clash with New Zealand on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS

Needing 22 runs in the final 12 balls, Shaheen Shah Afridi was trusted with the ball. The left-arm pacer gave just a run in the first two balls before bowling a wide in the third while trying to get his Yorker right.

Wade whipped Shaheen over mid-wicket trying to clear the longest part of the ground but didn’t get the required elevation only to be dropped by Ali, inches inside the boundary line.
Wade took two runs off the dropped chance.

The next three balls read 6, 6, 6 as Australia romped home with an over to spare. Wade finished with an unbeaten 17-ball 41 along with his crime partner Marcus Stoinis who got 40 not out from 31 balls.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

“The turning point was that dropped catch. Had we taken it, the scenario could have been different,” said a dejected Babar Azam at the post-match presentation.

“I thought we scored as many runs as we had planned in the first innings. I think if we give such teams a chance in the back end, it is going to be costly.”

Earlier, batting first, Pakistan posted 176/4, thanks to the fifties from Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman (55 not out). Babar too contributed with a stroke-full 39. Meanwhile, Rizwan came into this match after spending two nights in the ICU complaining of chest pain.

Chasing, Australia were off to a disastrous start losing captain Aaron Finch for a first-ball duck on the third ball of the innings. David Warner (49) along with Mitch Marsh (28) steadied the ship with a 51-run stand for the second wicket.

However, Pakistan once again came back into the game through Shadab Khan who ran through the Australian top-order with four quick wickets but it was the Wade-Stoinis duo who stole the magic in the end.

Babar also heaped high praise for Rizwan calling his wicketkeeper a ‘team man’. “When I saw him, he was a little bit down, but when I asked him about his health he said, no, ‘I will play’. And the way he played today he showed that he’s a team man.”

Coming into this T20 World Cup as underdogs, Pakistan took everyone by surprise as they won five matches on trot in the Super 12 stage to qualify for the semifinals, which included a 10-wicket thrashing of arch-rivals India in the opener. They also defeated eventual finalists New Zealand in the next.

“The way we gelled and played the entire tournament, I am satisfied as a captain. Hopefully, we’ll learn from this for the next tournament. When you play so well throughout there were small mistakes that cost us the match in the end.

"We gave players roles and they executed it really well. The way the crowds supported us, we enjoyed a lot as a team. We always enjoy playing here,” Babar signed off.

Tags

Koushik Paul Babar Azam Matthew Wade Hasan Ali Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Afridi Dubai Cricket Australia national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Covid-Hit Germany Rout Liechtenstein 9-0

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Covid-Hit Germany Rout Liechtenstein 9-0

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal Take Group Lead After Goalless Stalemate Vs Ireland

Brazil Ride On Lucas Paqueta Strike To Confirm 2022 FIFA World Cup Spot In Qatar

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Devon Conway Breaks His Hand, To Miss Final

Matthew Wade 'Happy To Have Repaid The Faith' With Stunning T20 World Cup Knock Against Pakistan

Australia Smash Pakistan To Set Up T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand

AUS vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Mohammad Rizwan Braved Lung Problems, Reveals Matthew Hayden

Nisha Dahiya, Presumed Dead A Day Back, Wins Women’s 65kg National Wrestling Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tokyo 2020 Champion Neeraj Chopra On Biopic: Let Me Win More Medals, Movie Will Be Hit Then

Tokyo 2020 Champion Neeraj Chopra On Biopic: Let Me Win More Medals, Movie Will Be Hit Then

IND Vs NZ: No Restrictions On Entry Of Spectators For First T20 International In Jaipur

IND Vs NZ: No Restrictions On Entry Of Spectators For First T20 International In Jaipur

Joe Root On Yorkshire Racism Episode: Such Events Fractured Our Game, Torn Lives Apart

Joe Root On Yorkshire Racism Episode: Such Events Fractured Our Game, Torn Lives Apart

Indian Gamers Can Compete In Asian Games 2022, Esports Programme Via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Indian Gamers Can Compete In Asian Games 2022, Esports Programme Via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Read More from Outlook

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Outlook Web Desk / The report on Afghanistan by Congressional Research Service, says Pakistan has provided active and passive support to Taliban.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Koushik Paul / Matthew Wade hit Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over to power Australia to the T20 World Cup final.

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Deutsche Welle / US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron called for greater efforts to combat global inequality and the dangers faced by children online.

Advertisement