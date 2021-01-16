AUS VS IND, Brisbane Test: Watch Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction As Rishabh Pant Pleads Ajikya Rahane - VIDEO

A youthfull Indian bowling attack dismissed Australia for 369 in 115.2 with debutants Thangarasu Natarajan and Washington Sundar taking three wickets apiece as the visitors kept themselves in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.

Day 2 Live | Scorecard | News

A lot happed during the Aussie innings, but nothing came close to this incident involving Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who pleaded with his skipper Ajinkya Rahane to take a review for caught behind against rival number Tim Paine in the 84th over last Friday evening in Brisbane.

Watch it here, and don't miss hilarious reactions from Rohit Sharma:



Paine survived. The Aussie skipper made fifty and added century stand with Cameron Green.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is tied at 1-1. The winners in Brisbane take all.

Mitchell Starc with the new ball. Four dots, then a front-foot drive through the covers for a double as Rohit Sharma opened India's account. AUS - 2/0 (1).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine