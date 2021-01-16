January 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS VS IND, Brisbane Test: Watch Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction As Rishabh Pant Pleads Ajikya Rahane - VIDEO

AUS VS IND, Brisbane Test: Watch Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction As Rishabh Pant Pleads Ajikya Rahane - VIDEO

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant begs skipper Ajinkya Rahane to take a review for caught behind against Tim Paine, only to see his team-mates have a hearty laugh

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS VS IND, Brisbane Test: Watch Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction As Rishabh Pant Pleads Ajikya Rahane - VIDEO
Priceless reaction from Rohit Sharma
Screengrab: Twitter
AUS VS IND, Brisbane Test: Watch Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction As Rishabh Pant Pleads Ajikya Rahane - VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2021-01-16T08:29:58+05:30

A youthfull Indian bowling attack dismissed Australia for 369 in 115.2 with debutants Thangarasu Natarajan and Washington Sundar taking three wickets apiece as the visitors kept themselves in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.

Day 2 Live | Scorecard | News

A lot happed during the Aussie innings, but nothing came close to this incident involving Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who pleaded with his skipper Ajinkya Rahane to take a review for caught behind against rival number Tim Paine in the 84th over last Friday evening in Brisbane.

Watch it here, and don't miss hilarious reactions from Rohit Sharma:


Paine survived. The Aussie skipper made fifty and added century stand with Cameron Green.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is tied at 1-1. The winners in Brisbane take all.

Mitchell Starc with the new ball. Four dots, then a front-foot drive through the covers for a double as Rohit Sharma opened India's account. AUS - 2/0 (1).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND, 4th Test: Rookie Indian Bowling Line-up Dismiss Australia For 369 On Day 2 - Report At Lunch

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant Ajinkya Rahane Brisbane Australia Cricket Cricket Video India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos