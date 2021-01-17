January 17, 2021
Certainly, a debut to remember for India all-rounder Washington Sundar who first took three wickets the hit a half-century against Australia

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2021
No-look six from Washington Sundar
Composite: Screengrabs
2021-01-17T12:13:15+05:30

It was a debut to remember for Washington Sundar, who helped India resurrect in the fourth Test against Australia with a brilliant all-round show at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

On Day 3 of the match, Sundar and fellow bowler Shardul Thakur stitched a century stand for the seventh wicket after the Indian top order failed against some incisive bowling from the Australians.

But Sundar and Washington took apart the famed Aussie attack, hitting their respective maiden fifties.

During his knock, Sundar played some stunning shots, including a no-look six against Nathan Lyon, who's playing his 100th Test.

Watch it here:

Sundar was batting on 60 off 139 runs as India inched close to Australia's first innings total of 369. India were 320/7 in107 overs.

Outlook Web Bureau Washington Sundar Nathan Lyon Brisbane Australia Cricket India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team Cricket Video Sports

