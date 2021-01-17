It was a debut to remember for Washington Sundar, who helped India resurrect in the fourth Test against Australia with a brilliant all-round show at The Gabba, Brisbane.
On Day 3 of the match, Sundar and fellow bowler Shardul Thakur stitched a century stand for the seventh wicket after the Indian top order failed against some incisive bowling from the Australians.
But Sundar and Washington took apart the famed Aussie attack, hitting their respective maiden fifties.
During his knock, Sundar played some stunning shots, including a no-look six against Nathan Lyon, who's playing his 100th Test.
That's spicy! A no-look six from Sundar 6ï¸â£— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2021
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/IzttOVtrUu pic.twitter.com/6JAdnEICnb
Sundar was batting on 60 off 139 runs as India inched close to Australia's first innings total of 369. India were 320/7 in107 overs.
