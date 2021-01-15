AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Fans Feel Bad For Unlucky Kuldeep Yadav As India Overlooked Spinner Again

India once again fielded five bowlers, including two debutants -- off-spinner Washington Sundar and pacer Thangarasu Natarajan -- in the fourth and final Test match of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. But there was no place for Kuldeep Yadav, and fans have their say.

Day 1 Live | Scorecard | News

Kuldeep, 26, last played a Test match at Sydney against the Aussies in January 2019. In six matches, the Kanpur-born has taken 24 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

Harsha Bhogle, who's hosting the series for one of the official broadcasters, wondered "if India could have played Kuldeep Yadav for one of the quicks....."

Just wonder if India could have played Kuldeep Yadav for one of the quicks..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2021

And he was not the one. Here are some more reactions:

feeling very bad for kuldeep pic.twitter.com/eVK07Ccais — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 15, 2021

Million injuries on the tour, and one of the original selections, Kuldeep, still won’t get a game... — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) January 15, 2021

Most Lucky Guy in 2020

T Natrajan



Most Unlucky Guy in 2020

Kuldeep Yadav pic.twitter.com/2iQs2IKDhM — Vimal (@mahiesque) January 15, 2021

Can't even imagine what's going in the head of Kuldeep. Genuine wicket taking bowler. Immensely talented. Did well in Australia in the past. Kitno ke careers barbad karegi yeh management. — Prakash (@JamesBond49) January 14, 2021

At this point really want KKR to release Kuldeep & hopefully MI buys him that's the only way he can gain back his confidence imo. He deserves better.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ananyaa.ðÂÂÂÂ» (@ananyaa__17) January 15, 2021

I'm not buying 'Washi is brought in for batting depth' nonsense. Kuldeep didn't get much to bat at international and IPL but this is his batting record in FC. He can definitely bat. pic.twitter.com/432OGA6eN7 — Prakash (@JamesBond49) January 14, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav deserves a place in the team! Feeling sad for this man.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/HAAWZAH7Ip — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) January 14, 2021

Whoa....India has fielded five bowlers again. No Ashwin-No Bumrah but still thinking 20 wickets. Brave team this is. Sundar-Natarajan to debut. No Saha....no Kuldeep. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 14, 2021

The series is level 1-1 after the draw at Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia won the opener at Adelaide Oval, and India won the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, an identical eight-wicket victory.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine