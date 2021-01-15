January 15, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Fans Feel Bad For Unlucky Kuldeep Yadav As India Overlooked Spinner Again

AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Fans Feel Bad For Unlucky Kuldeep Yadav As India Overlooked Spinner Again

Kuldeep Yadav last played a Test match at Sydney against Australia in January 2019. In six matches, he has taken 24 wickets

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Fans Feel Bad For Unlucky Kuldeep Yadav As India Overlooked Spinner Again
Kuldeep Yadav
File Photo
AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Fans Feel Bad For Unlucky Kuldeep Yadav As India Overlooked Spinner Again
outlookindia.com
2021-01-15T09:10:26+05:30

India once again fielded five bowlers, including two debutants -- off-spinner Washington Sundar and pacer Thangarasu Natarajan -- in the fourth and final Test match of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. But there was no place for Kuldeep Yadav, and fans have their say.

Day 1 Live | Scorecard | News

Kuldeep, 26, last played a Test match at Sydney against the Aussies in January 2019. In six matches, the Kanpur-born has taken 24 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

Harsha Bhogle, who's hosting the series for one of the official broadcasters, wondered "if India could have played Kuldeep Yadav for one of the quicks....."

And he was not the one. Here are some more reactions:

The series is level 1-1 after the draw at Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia won the opener at Adelaide Oval, and India won the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, an identical eight-wicket victory.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

After 2018 Own Goal, FIFA Opens World Cup TV Sale In Italy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kuldeep Yadav Brisbane Australia Cricket India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos