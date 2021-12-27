Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: MCG Records 2nd Lowest 1st Innings Aggregate In 31 Years – Stats Highlights

The lowest first innings aggregate at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is 330 between Australia and Pakistan back in 1990. Australia lead the Ashes series 2-0 and a win here will seal the series for them.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: MCG Records 2nd Lowest 1st Innings Aggregate In 31 Years – Stats Highlights
Australian fielders appeal for the wicket of England's Haseeb Hameed (2nd left) during the Day 2 of 3rd Ashes Test in Melbourne on Monday. | AP

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: MCG Records 2nd Lowest 1st Innings Aggregate In 31 Years – Stats Highlights
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T17:32:09+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 5:32 pm

After bowling out England for 185 runs in 65.1 overs on an opening day, Australia made 267 in 87.5 overs in their first innings on the second day of the third Ashes Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | NEWS

The first innings aggregate in this match, 452 runs is the lowest at an MCG Test since 1990 when it was 330 runs. Australia made 223 runs while Pakistan were bowled out for 107 runs then.

Dawid Malan scored his maiden duck in 15 innings of eight Tests against Australia. Overall, it was his only second duck in 35 innings of 20 Tests. Dawid Malan’s duck was England’s 51st this year. They're four away from breaking their own record for most Test ducks by a team in a calendar year (54 in 1998).

Marcus Harris, who made 76 runs was just three runs shy of equaling his highest Test score when James Anderson had him caught at first slip by Joe Root with an excellent delivery that found the outside edge.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Marcus Harris’ highest score in Test cricket is 79 against India in Sydney in January 2019. It was the third half-century in Tests.

It’s been nearly three years and 17 Test innings since his previous one against India at the Sydney in 2019. Harris batted 269 minutes and faced 189 balls. It was also his longest innings in Tests.

His 76 was invaluable in the context of the match. The highest score by any batter on either side so far on a sporting pitch where only four players have reached 30.

Mark Wood has claimed the crucial wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for just 1. It was the first time Marnus Labuschagne has been dismissed in single figures in an Ashes Test. At 39 years and 150 days old, James Anderson took four wickets for 33 runs in 23 overs, one of his best days out in Australia.

His two spells on either side of lunch yielded figures of 10-7-3-2, including the prized scalp of Steven Smith and the set Marcus Harris, the highest scorer of the match so far.

Lowest First Innings Aggregate At MCG Since January 1990

Total-Teams-Season-Result

330-Australia (223) vs Pakistan (107)-1989-90-Australia won

452-England (185) vs Australia (267)-2021-22-Awaited

459-England (255) vs Australia (204)-2013-14-Australia won

474-Australia (219) vs West Indies (255)-1996-97-West Indies won

491-Australia (279) vs England (212)-1994-95-Australia won

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Marcus Harris Pat Cummins James Anderson Dawid Malan Melbourne Cricket Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Ashes England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets, Enter Semis

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets, Enter Semis

Yearender 2021: Tokyo Olympics Performances Usher In New Dawn For Indian Hockey

Yearender 2021: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Lifts Spirits But Weightlifting Faces Uncertain Future

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Will Look To Realign Targets After Day 2 Wash Out

Anthony Martial Wants To Leave Manchester United, Says Manager Ralf Rangnick

I-League 2021-22: Sergio Mendi Hat-trick Helps NEROCA Beat Sreenidi Deccan 3-2

'Blessing In Disguise', Ravi Shastri's View On Split Captaincy Should Cool Virat Kohli's Frayed Nerves

AUS Vs ENG: James Anderson, Marcus Harris Want Ashes Series To Go On Despite Covid Scare

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland Leave England In Big Trouble In MCG Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland Leave England In Big Trouble In MCG Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Age Is Just A Number For England Fast Bowler James Anderson – Watch

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Age Is Just A Number For England Fast Bowler James Anderson – Watch

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2: Play Called Off Due To Rain - Highlights

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2: Play Called Off Due To Rain - Highlights

Yearender 2021: When Covid-19 Took Away A Few Good Men And Made Sports Poorer

Yearender 2021: When Covid-19 Took Away A Few Good Men And Made Sports Poorer

Read More from Outlook

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Outlook Web Desk / In his speech on Christmas, PM Modi added that the vaccination for children will reduce their worries of going to schools and boost the fight against the pandemic.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement