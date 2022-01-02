Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jos Buttler's Ambition Is 'To Keep Playing All Three Formats'

One of the finest white-ball batters at the moment, Jos Buttler has averaged only 19.20 in the three Ashes Tests against Australia so far, including a horrendous dismissal in the Boxing Day match in Melbourne.

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jos Buttler's Ambition Is 'To Keep Playing All Three Formats'
England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is having a horrendous outing in the Ashes against Australia. | File Photo

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Jos Buttler's Ambition Is 'To Keep Playing All Three Formats'
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T16:02:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 4:02 pm

His abysmal showing so far in the Ashes notwithstanding, England's flamboyant batter Jos Buttler has no plans to give up Test cricket and has expressed his disappointment over South African Quinton de Kock's sudden retirement from the five-day game. (More Cricket News)

One of the finest white-ball batters at the moment, Buttler has averaged only 19.20 in the three Ashes Tests against Australia so far, including a horrendous dismissal in the Boxing Day match in Melbourne.

Besides, he has also dropped several catches behind the stumps, including a shocker in Adelaide.

However, ahead of the New Year's Test here from January 5, Buttler has pledged his commitment to all three formats of the game.

"It's certainly my ambition. I don't think I'd have put as much into it as I have done if it wasn't," he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"I have fantastic family support – they're very supportive of me and my career and make a lot of sacrifices for that. That's one thing that gives you a lot of motivation and drive to try to make it all worth it. It's certainly maintained my drive and ambition to try and play.

"At the moment, I feel I've got that support, and I'm in a place where I want to try to make it work. All I'm focusing on at the moment is turning up in Sydney and practicing well."

Asked about de Kock's decision to opt out of Tests at the age of 29, Buttler said he was disappointed with the decision but respected the South African's move.

There are similarities between the two -- both are wicketkeeper-batters, both of them first established themselves as limited-overs stars, and both are relatively young.

"That's (Test retirement) Quinton's own personal situation, but as a fan of cricket and a huge fan of his, I'm disappointed that he's at that stage," said the 31-year-old Buttler.

"I love watching him bat, keep wicket and play Test cricket. The world of cricket will miss him in that format. But I guess I commend him for making a decision that's right for him."

Australia took an unassailable 3-0 series lead with comprehensive victories in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, but Buttler insisted England have plenty to play for to avoid a 5-0 sweep.

Tags

PTI Jos Buttler Cricket Ashes England national cricket team England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England Head Coach Chris Silverwood Tests Positive For COVID-19

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England Head Coach Chris Silverwood Tests Positive For COVID-19

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: COVID-19 Scare Forces England To Cancel Training Ahead Of Sydney Test

SA Vs IND: History Beckons India As Virat Kohli’s Men Take On Out-Of-Sorts South Africa In 2nd Test

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto Star For Bangladesh On Day 2

Ashes: Glenn McGrath, Ex-Australian Pacer, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Pink Test In Sydney

MS Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Singh Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

ATP Cup 2022: Taylor Fritz, John Isner Shine For United States In Victory Over Canada

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22: Davinson Sanchez Seals Late Win

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Bangladesh Ride On Mahmudul Hasan's 70 Not Out To Finish Day 2 At 175/2 - Highlights

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Bangladesh Ride On Mahmudul Hasan's 70 Not Out To Finish Day 2 At 175/2 - Highlights

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Eye Top Spot With Victory Against Struggling FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Eye Top Spot With Victory Against Struggling FC Goa

Once Barred From Playing Football, Anwar Ali To Make Indian Super League Debut With FC Goa

Once Barred From Playing Football, Anwar Ali To Make Indian Super League Debut With FC Goa

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Miss Chelsea Tie Due To COVID-19

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Miss Chelsea Tie Due To COVID-19

Read More from Outlook

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

The Good Earth: Resilient And Resourceful

Pico Iyer / Our planet remains inexhaustible, as inexhaustible as our capacity for instruction and exp­loration.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement