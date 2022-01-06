AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja, Stuart Broad Achieve Milestones - Day 2 Stats

Usman Khawaja became the 38th Australian and 200th player overall to complete 3000 runs in Tests. The right-hand top-order batter achieved this feat during his 137-run knock during Australian first innings on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (January 6).

Ricky Ponting holds the record of scoring the highest number of runs for Australia while Australian Don Bradman is the fastest to score 3000 runs in Tests. Ponting made 13378 runs at an average of 51.85 in 287 innings of 168 Test matches while Don Bradman became the fastest to 3000 Test runs when he reached the milestone in his 33rd innings of 23rd Test match on 23 February 1933.

** After dismissing Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad, moves past the great Bob Willis into second all-time for England in Ashes Tests behind Sir Ian Botham. He sits in 6th overall on the list that is led by Shane Warne with 195. It was his 124th wicket in 61 innings of 34 Test matches. Bob Willis claimed 123 wickets in 61 innings of 31 Test matches.

**Stuart Broad bags a richly-deserved five-wicket haul for 101 runs in Australian first innings . It was England's first five-wicket haul of the series. At 35 years and 196 days, Stuart Broad is the oldest visiting pacer to take a Test five-for in Australia since New Zealand’s Richard Hadlee in 1987. Richard Hadlee was 36 years and 178 days old when took five wickets for 109 runs in Australian first at Melbourne in December 1987.

** Alex Carey’s wicket was Joe Root’s seventh in Australia across the last three Ashes tours down under. He has been England's most successful spinner across all three tours. Graeme Swann claimed the same number of wickets in the 2013-14 series.

** Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith added 115 runs for the fourth wicket. Four years ago on this ground, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith put on 188 against England with Usman Khawaja going on to score 171. The pair have shared six century stands in Tests, including two in that 2017-18 series. The pair averaged 60.08 as a partnership in 25 innings together. Khawaja has scored more runs with Steven Smith than anyone else in Test cricket.

MOST WICKETS FOR ENGLAND IN ASHES TESTS

(Bowler - M - I - Balls - Runs - Wkts - AVG - S/R - 5WI - 10WM - Best)

Ian Botham - 32 - 58 - 7252 - 3590 - 128 - 28.04 - 56.65 - 7 - 1 - 6/95;

Stuart Broad - 34 - 61 - 6902 - 3665 - 125 - 29.32 - 55.21 - 8 - 1 - 8/15;

Bob Willis - 31 - 61 - 6466 - 2998 - 123 - 24.37 - 52.56 - 7 - 0 - 8/43;

James Anderson - 35 - 63 - 7603 - 3748 - 112 - 33.46 - 67.88 - 5 - 1 - 6/47;

Wilfred Rhodes - 41 - 65 - 5790 - 2616 - 109 - 24.00 - 53.11 - 6 - 1 - 8/68.