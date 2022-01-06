Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja, Stuart Broad Achieve Milestones - Day 2 Stats

Playing his first Test since 2019 and only in the team because of Travis Head's positive test for COVID-19, Usman Khawaja made the most of the opportunity. He scored 137 from 260 balls.

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja, Stuart Broad Achieve Milestones - Day 2 Stats
Australia's Usman Khawaja bats against England during the second day of their Ashes Test match in Sydney, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja, Stuart Broad Achieve Milestones - Day 2 Stats
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T22:28:51+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:28 pm

Usman Khawaja became the 38th Australian and 200th player overall to complete 3000 runs in Tests. The right-hand top-order batter achieved this feat during his 137-run knock during Australian first innings on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (January 6).

Day 2 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Ricky Ponting holds the record of scoring the highest number of runs for Australia while Australian Don Bradman is the fastest to score 3000 runs in Tests. Ponting made 13378 runs at an average of 51.85 in 287 innings of 168 Test matches while Don Bradman became the fastest to 3000 Test runs when he reached the milestone in his 33rd innings of 23rd Test match on 23 February 1933.

** After dismissing Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad, moves past the great Bob Willis into second all-time for England in Ashes Tests behind Sir Ian Botham. He sits in 6th overall on the list that is led by Shane Warne with 195. It was his 124th wicket in 61 innings of 34 Test matches. Bob Willis claimed 123 wickets in 61 innings of 31 Test matches.

**Stuart Broad bags a richly-deserved five-wicket haul for 101 runs in Australian first innings . It was England's first five-wicket haul of the series. At 35 years and 196 days, Stuart Broad is the oldest visiting pacer to take a Test five-for in Australia since New Zealand’s Richard Hadlee in 1987. Richard Hadlee was 36 years and 178 days old when took five wickets for 109 runs in Australian first at Melbourne in December 1987.

** Alex Carey’s wicket was Joe Root’s seventh in Australia across the last three Ashes tours down under. He has been England's most successful spinner across all three tours. Graeme Swann claimed the same number of wickets in the 2013-14 series.

** Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith added 115 runs for the fourth wicket. Four years ago on this ground, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith put on 188 against England with Usman Khawaja going on to score 171. The pair have shared six century stands in Tests, including two in that 2017-18 series. The pair averaged 60.08 as a partnership in 25 innings together. Khawaja has scored more runs with Steven Smith than anyone else in Test cricket.

MOST WICKETS FOR ENGLAND IN ASHES TESTS
(Bowler - M - I - Balls - Runs - Wkts - AVG - S/R - 5WI - 10WM - Best)

Ian Botham - 32 - 58 - 7252 - 3590 - 128 - 28.04 - 56.65 - 7 - 1 - 6/95;
Stuart Broad - 34 - 61 - 6902 - 3665 - 125 - 29.32 - 55.21 - 8 - 1 - 8/15;
Bob Willis - 31 - 61 - 6466 - 2998 - 123 - 24.37 - 52.56 - 7 - 0 - 8/43;
James Anderson - 35 - 63 - 7603 - 3748 - 112 - 33.46 - 67.88 - 5 - 1 - 6/47;
Wilfred Rhodes - 41 - 65 - 5790 - 2616 - 109 - 24.00 - 53.11 - 6 - 1 - 8/68.

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Usman Khawaja Stuart Broad Sydney Australia Cricket Ashes England vs Australia Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Eye Top Spot Against Spirited Kerala Blasters At Tilak Maidan

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Eye Top Spot Against Spirited Kerala Blasters At Tilak Maidan

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja Hogs Limelight On Day 4 – Statistical Highlights

Sri Lanka Cricket Lifts Bans on Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: VAR Set To Make Debut In India From Quarterfinals

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Usman Khawaja’s Twin Centuries Puts Australia In Driver’s Seat In Sydney

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC Tie Postponed After ATKMB Player Tests COVID Positive

Danushka Gunathilaka Retires From Test Cricket To Focus On White-ball Formats

Novak Djokovic Tested Positive For COVID-19 In December 2021, Say Lawyers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ramnaresh Sarwan, Former Captain, Named As Cricket West Indies Selector; To Stay Until 2024

Ramnaresh Sarwan, Former Captain, Named As Cricket West Indies Selector; To Stay Until 2024

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite List - Statistical Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite List - Statistical Highlights

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City Striker, Sidelined For Two Months With Hamstring Injury

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City Striker, Sidelined For Two Months With Hamstring Injury

Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Japanese Naomi Osaka Withdraws With Abdominal Injury

Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022: Japanese Naomi Osaka Withdraws With Abdominal Injury

Read More from Outlook

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Assembly Polls 2022: Dates Announced, Voting To Be Held In 7 Phases Amid Covid-Scare

Assembly Polls 2022: Dates Announced, Voting To Be Held In 7 Phases Amid Covid-Scare

Outlook Web Desk / Assembly elections 2022: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the election schedule in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite Ashes List

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite Ashes List

Koushik Paul / Australia's Steve Smith became the sixth batter to cross 3000 runs in Ashes history. Greats like Bradman, Jack Hobbs, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and David Gower are ahead of him.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement