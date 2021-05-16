May 16, 2021
Poshan
Atletico Madrid Vs Osasuna, Live Streaming: Red-hot Atleti Points Away From La Liga Win - When And Where To Watch

Atletico Madrid could potentially win La Liga 2020-21 with a win against Osasuna at home on the penultimate matchday. Check match and telecast details

Outlook Web Bureau 16 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:11 pm
After his bitter divorce with Barcelona, Luis Suarez gets a golden change to play the main lead as Atletico Madrid inch close to La Liga title.
Courtesy: Twitter
2021-05-16T21:11:37+05:30

Atletico Madrid are on the cusp of winning their first La Liga title since the 2013-14 season. And it can happen tonight, if they win against Osasuna at the Wanda Metropolitano and city niegbhours and defending champions Real Madrid lose at Athletic Bilbao. (More Football News)

It's such a tantalising prospect for both Atleti and a certain Uruguayan that manager Diego Simeone said that they are entering the "Luis Suarez zone" for obvious reason. For all his experience and that bitter Barcelona divorce, Suarez is determined to prove his doubters wrong.

READ:  La Liga Penultimate Day - Live Streaming

The focus surely is on Suarez, who left Barcelona after a 2019-20 season. Now, in different colours, the former Liverpool frontman is ready for another trophy. Yes, the desire to succeed following his switch to the capital was fuelled by those who had declared him to be in a state of decline. And most probably, he will have the last laugh.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo - Live Streaming

Atleti are red-hot favourites to beat Osasuna, who have lost eight of their last 10 away games against Los Rojiblancos. And that prospect gives Atleti more impetus as La Liga season enters it last leg. They will take the field on the penultimate day with a two-point advantage over Real at the top of La Liga points table. All they need is, to win.

ALSO READ: Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid - Live Streaming

Should they claim three points against Jagoba Arrasate's side and Los Blancos fail to beat Athletic Bilbao, in a game which kicks off at the same time, Atletico will be crowned champions with a game remaining.

For Osasuna, a win against the title favourites will a massive morale boost even if they fail to book a European spot. They enter the match with 44 points, at 11th.

Match and telecast details

Match: La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna
Date: May 16 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 10:00 PM IST/ Local time - 6:30 PM
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

TV Channel: Not available in India
Live Streaming: Facebook Watch

Likely XIs

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Trippier, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Correa, Suarez.

Osasuna: Herrera; Roncaglia, D.Garcia, Hernandez, Cruz; Barja, Torro, Moncayola, R.Garcia; Torres; Budimir.

