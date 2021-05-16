Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid, Live Streaming: Defending La Liga Champions In Must-win Game - When And Where To Watch

Ten top-flight football matches in Spain start at the same time on the penultimate day of the 2020-21 La Liga season, and defending champions Real Madrid, while in the Basque Country, will keep their eyes firmly on what's going in the capital city. Los Blancos are two points behind leaders and neighbours Atleti, who host Osasuna in the capital. (More Football News)

As things stand now, Atleti have 80 points while Real have 78, with Barcelona third in La Liga points table with 76 points. All three teams have six points each to play for, the one who blink will lose the plot and season. If Diego Simeone's Atleti win at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the task get even bigger for Real and Barca, assuming they remain in the title hunt after the penultimate round.

Real, after exiting the Champions League, revived their La Liga title defence chances with a comfortable 4-1 win against Granada away. Before that, they played out a 2-2 draw against visiting Sevilla. Now, their task is to keep the pressure on Atleti.

Bilbao, who lost both Copa Del Rey finals last month, will hope for a strong finish. And a win at the home of defending champions in Madrid will be a massive feat for Marcelino's side, which showed glimpses of brilliance in the COVID-impacted season.

In the first-leg, Real won 3-1 with Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema scoring for the hosts. Then there was Supercopa de Espana semi-final clash, which was won by Bilbao.

Match: La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao (Athletic Club) and Real Madrid

Date: May 16 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 10:00 PM IST/ Local time - 6:30 PM

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain.

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: Facebook Watch

Likely XIs:

Athletic Bilbao: Simon; De Marcos, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga, Berenguer, D. Garcia, Vencedor, Morcillo; Williams, R. Garcia.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Odriozola, Militao, Nacho, Gutierrez; Modric, Casemiro, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Hazard.

