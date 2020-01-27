ATK vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

Fresh from their morale-boosting win over leaders FC Goa, two-time former champions ATK will be eyeing full points against a struggling NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League fixture at Kolkata on Monday.

A win will push Antonio Lopez Habas's ATK to the lead, going level with the Goans and remain in a two-way hunt for the solitary AFC Champions League play-off berth for the group toppers.

The Robert Jarni-coached Highlanders, on the other hand, are winless from seven matches as their last victory came against Hyderabad way back on November 6 as they have slipped to ninth place with 11 points.

When is ATK vs NorthEast United of Indian Super League 2019-20?

ATK vs NorthEast United match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will be played on January 27 (Monday).

What time will ATK vs NorthEast United C match of Indian Super League 2019-20 start?

ATK vs NorthEast United match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will start at 7:30 PM.

Where is ATK vs NorthEast United match of Indian Super League 2019-20 being played?

ATK vs NorthEast United match is being played at Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

How to watch ATK vs NorthEast United match live on TV?

Star Sports will telecast ATK vs NorthEast United match live (Star Sports 2/HD).

How to live stream/ watch online ATK vs NorthEast United match?

The live streaming of ATK vs NorthEast United will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Probable line-ups:

ATK FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Agustin Iniguez, Victor Mongil, Pritam Kotal, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Jobby Justin, Roy Krishna

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalengmawia, Redeem Tlang, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Andrew Keogh