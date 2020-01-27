ATK vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

Fresh from their morale-boosting win over leaders FC Goa, two-time former champions ATK will be eyeing full points against a struggling NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League fixture at Kolkata on Monday.
Preview | Points Table | Football News
A win will push Antonio Lopez Habas's ATK to the lead, going level with the Goans and remain in a two-way hunt for the solitary AFC Champions League play-off berth for the group toppers.
The Robert Jarni-coached Highlanders, on the other hand, are winless from seven matches as their last victory came against Hyderabad way back on November 6 as they have slipped to ninth place with 11 points.
When is ATK vs NorthEast United of Indian Super League 2019-20?
ATK vs NorthEast United match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will be played on January 27 (Monday).
What time will ATK vs NorthEast United C match of Indian Super League 2019-20 start?
ATK vs NorthEast United match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will start at 7:30 PM.
Where is ATK vs NorthEast United match of Indian Super League 2019-20 being played?
ATK vs NorthEast United match is being played at Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.
How to watch ATK vs NorthEast United match live on TV?
Star Sports will telecast ATK vs NorthEast United match live (Star Sports 2/HD).
How to live stream/ watch online ATK vs NorthEast United match?
The live streaming of ATK vs NorthEast United will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
Probable line-ups:
ATK FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Agustin Iniguez, Victor Mongil, Pritam Kotal, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Jobby Justin, Roy Krishna
NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalengmawia, Redeem Tlang, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Andrew Keogh
India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch The Series Opener Of IND's Tour Of NZ 2020
New Zealand Vs India, 2nd T20, Highlights: IND Win By 7 Wickets, With 15 Balls Remaining
New Zealand Vs India, 1st T20, Highlights, Auckland: Shreyas Iyer Leads India To Opening Victory
Sejal Sharma Suicide: DTHHJ Co-Star Jasmin Bhasin Reveals ‘Her Parents Were Not Keeping Well’
ICICI Bank Posts Over Two-Fold Rise In Q3 Profit At Rs 4,670 Crore
I-League: Debutants TRAU FC Beat Former Champions Aizawl FC To Complete 4th Straight Win
Mumbai An Insomniac's Paradise Now As Businesses To Run 24x7; No Good News For Tipplers
Don't Forget Gandhi's Gift Of Ahimsa When Fighting For A Cause: President Kovind On R-Day Eve