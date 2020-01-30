Athletic Drive Buoys Football Delhi's Aspiration To Play Smart

"It’s not the destination, it’s the journey. And if you guys can understand that, then what you’ll see happen is you won’t accomplish your dreams, your dreams won’t come true; something greater will," said basketball legend Kobe Bryant during his jersey retirement speech in 2017. That's what Football Delhi's relatively fresh management committee is trying to do in the last 24 months or so. On Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Capital, Football Delhi took a giant step towards streamlining age fraud, a disease afflicting age-group sports in India. Delhi has found an ally in sportswear makers, Athletic Drive.

(Football News)

Probably the first Indian state soccer association to launch a smart card, it is Football Delhi's endeavour to digitally register budding footballers, referees and other stakeholders under a foolproof central repository. All data will be digitally stored, confidential and tamper-proof. Effectively, it will arrest age fudging, one of the serious challenges faced by Indian sports administrators after doping.

Football Delhi has been on a progressive path in the last couple of years. Given the city's propensity to intense politicking, the administration of Delhi Soccer Association (FD's earlier avatar) had reached the depths of despair. Football in a city with some heritage teams like Youngmen FC, Moonlight, New Delhi Heroes, Simla Youngs and Hindustan FC was lost in power struggle and bad administration.

GOOD MOVES

Since 2017-18, there have been sure-shot signs of change. New president Shaji Prabhakaran's efforts to streamline a tricky system was not easy. Fresh ideas from the Prabhakaran camp were expected. Broad-basing the game, roping in sponsors and good relations with the ecosystem, especially the government, were the first good steps. The Golden League, a mixed league where boys and girls make a team, has been a step in the right direction and helps attract children from under seven to 11 years.

"The smart card system will now capture all data. If a kid goes on to play for the national team, we will be able to track them. It's important to put a system in place where there are no discrepancies," said Prabhakaran, a former regional development officer of FIFA and a global specialist involved with grassroots projects.

Football Delhi referees in their new attire at the Nehru Stadium on

Football Delhi's smart card operation will be handled by a Spanish agency. "We will link our system with that of the All India Football Federation's so that there are no gaps. Plus, the smartcard holder will enjoy several benefits as we intend to pass on the goodies to the system," said Prabhakaran.

TRANSPARENCY

"It's going to bring in a lot of transparency in the system. Plus, it will give impetus to age-group players who are aspiring big. They will know that they are now being cared for. The smart card system is certainly a welcome move and should include everyone associated with Delhi soccer," said Dilip Bose, Managing Director of Hindustan FC.

In December 2019, Football Delhi staged the state association's first-ever soccer awards at the Teen Murti Bhawan. While it united the past with the present, it also brought cynics and critics to the same dinner table. More importantly, it feted forgotten stars of yesteryears like Tarun Roy, Santosh Kashyap and Bhupinder Thakur.

Wednesday saw another first in Delhi football. For the first time, referees will wear kits that will be sponsored by Athletic Drive. The "climate-control" shirts will help referees officiate in harsh weather conditions.

"These are great steps for the development of football. The Golden League has been a success but other sections must not be neglected. The referees and coaches need attention as well to build a stronger system," said Bose.