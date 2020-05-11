Atalanta Midfielder Andrea Rinaldi Dies At 19 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has died at the age of 19, the Serie A club have confirmed. (More Football News)
Rinaldi suffered a brain aneurysm last Friday and was taken to hospital.
Legnano, the Serie D club where the player was on loan, described the news as "a sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine".
Club president Giovanni Munafo said: "Andrea came to training and first came to greet me. This is a memory I will carry in my heart.
"[He was] an extraordinary boy, an example for everyone. On behalf of the club, I express my deepest condolences to the family."
Rinaldi joined Atalanta's youth system at the age of 13 and won the Scudetto and Supercoppa with the Under-17 side in 2016.
"That kind smile of yours will always stay alive in the hearts of those who had the good fortune to meet you," Atalanta said in a statement.
We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of AC Legnano player, Andrea Rinaldi. All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 11, 2020
Apprendiamo con dolore la notizia della prematura scomparsa di Andrea Rinaldi. Il nostro pensiero va alla sua famiglia e a tutto l’AC Legnano
‘To Understand These Brave People,’ Filmmaker Travels 1,200 Km With Seven Migrant Labourers
Indian And Chinese Troops Disengage After 'Incidents Of Face-off' In North Sikkim
Is It Safe To Have Sex During Covid Pandemic? Do's And Don'ts That We Better Know
Five Air India Pilots Test Positive For COVID-19 In Mumbai, All Asymptomatic
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Resuming Flight Operations Within A Week Will Be Fraught With Challenges. Here Is Why
'Betrayal By Elected Govts': Activist Aruna Roy On Suspension Of Labour Laws
Five Labourers Killed, 11 Injured As Truck Overturns In Madhya Pradesh