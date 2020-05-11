May 11, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Atalanta Midfielder Andrea Rinaldi Dies At 19 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Atalanta Midfielder Andrea Rinaldi Dies At 19 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Andrea Rinaldi, who was on loan at Legnano from Atalanta, has passed away three days after being taken to hospital

Omnisport 11 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Atalanta Midfielder Andrea Rinaldi Dies At 19 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm
Andrea Rinaldi
Courtesy: Twitter
Atalanta Midfielder Andrea Rinaldi Dies At 19 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm
outlookindia.com
2020-05-11T21:14:03+0530

Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has died at the age of 19, the Serie A club have confirmed. (More Football News)

Rinaldi suffered a brain aneurysm last Friday and was taken to hospital.

Legnano, the Serie D club where the player was on loan, described the news as "a sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine".

Club president Giovanni Munafo said: "Andrea came to training and first came to greet me. This is a memory I will carry in my heart.

"[He was] an extraordinary boy, an example for everyone. On behalf of the club, I express my deepest condolences to the family."

Rinaldi joined Atalanta's youth system at the age of 13 and won the Scudetto and Supercoppa with the Under-17 side in 2016.

"That kind smile of yours will always stay alive in the hearts of those who had the good fortune to meet you," Atalanta said in a statement.

Next Story >>

Sania Mirza Becomes First Indian To Win Fed Cup Heart Award, Donates Prize Money To Relief Fund

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos