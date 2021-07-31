Aston Villa Confirms Agreement To Sign Winger Leon Bailey

July 31, 2021
Leon Bailey has scored 15 goals to go with 11 assists across all competitions last season for Bayer Leverkusen.

Associated Press (AP) 31 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:29 pm
Aston Villa have signed Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.
Aston Villa has announced an agreement to sign winger Leon Bailey from German club Bayer Leverkusen. (More Football News)

The English Premier League team said Saturday it has a transfer deal in place "subject to the player completing a medical and finalizing personal terms."

The 23-year-old Jamaica winger scored 15 goals to go with 11 assists across all competitions last season for Leverkusen.
He played four-plus seasons with the German squad after joining from Genk in Belgium.

 Bailey made his debut for Jamaica in June 2019. (AP) 

