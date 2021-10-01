Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Asian Table Tennis Championships: India Men Settle For Bronze After Loss To South Korea

The Indian team was already assured of a medal after beating Iran 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Both the semifinalists secure a bronze.

Asian Table Tennis Championships: India Men Settle For Bronze After Loss To South Korea
After a strong strong, Sharath Kamal lost to world No. 22 Lee Sangsu 7-11, 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9. | File Photo

Trending

Asian Table Tennis Championships: India Men Settle For Bronze After Loss To South Korea
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T17:11:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 5:11 pm

The Indian men's table tennis team signed off with a bronze medal in the Asian Championships after losing to formidable South Korea 0-3 in the semifinals in Dubai, UAE on Friday. (More Sports News)

The Indian team was on Wednesday assured of a medal after beating Iran 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Both the semifinalists secure a bronze.

In the semifinals, the clinical South Koreans proved too tough for the Indians who failed to win a single tie.

With a medal already in their pocket, the Indian paddlers took on the Koreans head-on. But the rampaging Koreans, also the top seeds, were a far better side.

Starting the match for India, G Sathiyan found himself pushed to the corner straightaway as world No. 12 Korean Woojin Jang brought into focus his backhand game and attacked throughout, often catching the world No. 38 Indian on the wrong foot.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

The Korean eventually won 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5 to provide the lead. Sathiyan was in a good position in his second game but allowed the Korean to take it to deuce before winning it on extended points.

In contrast, A Sharath Kamal began well only to squander the 2-1 advantage. He allowed the world No. 22 Lee Sangsu to come back, especially in the last two games, and post a 7-11, 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9 triumph.

Though Harmeet Desai did not begin well against Seungmin Cho, he brought back momentum to his game to lead 2-1.

But the world No. 77, five places behind Harmeet, made most of the chances to win some crucial points to level 2-2.

In the decider, none had any noticeable big-lead gain, both winning their service points. At 10-8, Harmeet could not force his opponent into mistakes allowing Cho to deuce.

With service on, the Indian led 11-10, but that was all he could do as the Korean sealed his country's place in the final with three straight points, including a breakpoint. Cho won 11-4, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11 in 43 minutes.

The young Indian women's team showed courage and commitment in positions playoff and beating Thailand 3-1 to finish fifth. The mainstay of India's win was Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Archana Kamath played the opener against the top-ranked Suthsani Sawettabut. The Thai, who is ranked No. 38 in the world, showed good form initially.

But Archana caught up with her soon to level the score at 2-2, as the Indian picked four consecutive points to win. However, the experienced Thai prevailed 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9 by winning the decider.

Teenager Phantita Pinyopisan was no match for Mukherjee, ranked 97 in the world. The Indian defeated her in 18 minutes to win the contest 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.

Sreeja Akula then clinched her match 11-7, 11-6, 11-2 against another youngster Wirakarn Tayapitak.

Mukherjee returned to the table for her reverse singles and tamed the fighting Sawettabut 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 117.

Tags

PTI Sharath Kamal Dubai UAE Table Tennis Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Boxing Great Manny Pacquiao Files For Philippine Presidency, Calls For End To Corruption

Boxing Great Manny Pacquiao Files For Philippine Presidency, Calls For End To Corruption

IPL 2021, RR Vs CSK: Now Or Never For Rajasthan Royals, Face Chennai Super Kings In First Of Three Must-win Games

SV Sunil, Veteran India Hockey Striker, Retires At 32

Rajasthan Royals’ Evin Lewis Hits 500th Six Of IPL 2021

India Women Seek Maiden Win Of 2021 Against UAE In An International Friendly

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Aim To Bounce Back Against Struggling Mumbai Indians

Ganemat Sekhon Wins Women’s Skeet Silver At ISSF Junior World Championship

WBBL 7: Teen India Batter Richa Ghosh Signs For Hobart Hurricanes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Sports

Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das Falter, India Return Empty-Handed

Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das Falter, India Return Empty-Handed

Spain Name Barcelona Teenager Gavi Paez For Nations League Semifinal Vs Italy

Spain Name Barcelona Teenager Gavi Paez For Nations League Semifinal Vs Italy

Europa League: Marseille-Galatasaray Encounter Halted After Rivals Fans clash

Europa League: Marseille-Galatasaray Encounter Halted After Rivals Fans clash

Roberto Mancini Keeps Italy’s Euro 2020 Winners For Nations League Semifinal Vs Spain

Roberto Mancini Keeps Italy’s Euro 2020 Winners For Nations League Semifinal Vs Spain

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s An Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Far From Reality, Fabricated, Concocted: PAGD On Home Ministry’s Kashmir Report

Naseer Ganai / 'The reality is that there is a systematic disempowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is continuing to happen, through bureaucratic rule', PAGD spokesman and CPIM leader M Y Taragami.

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: IPL 2021: KKR Face PBKS With Playoff Spot In Mind

A win will help KKR further strengthen their playoff chances. A loss for PBKS will virtually knock them out.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement