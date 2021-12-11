Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi clocked 6:57.883s to win the Asian Rowing Championships 2021 men's double sculls event. In men's single sculls event, Parminder Singh bagged silver. More medals are expected on Sunday.

Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi pose with their Asian Rowing Championships gold medals on Saturday. | Twitter (IND Rowing)

2021-12-11T19:19:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 7:19 pm

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi won the gold medal in the men’s double sculls event while Parminder Singh bagged a silver in the men’s single sculls competition at the Asian Rowing Championships in Bangkok on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Arjun and Ravi edged past Chinese duo of Qing Li and Lutong Zhang and Uzbekistan’s Davrjon Davronov and Abdullo Mukhammadiev for the gold medal at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Center in Rayong.

Tokyo Olympian Arjun and his partner Ravi completed the race in 6:57.883s while the Chinese duo clocked 7:02.374s. The Uzbeks finished with a timing of 7:07.734s.

This is India’s second straight podium finish in the men’s doubles sculls event at the continental event, having won a bronze at the 2019 Asian Rowing Championship. Arjun had earlier clinched a silver in the men's lightweight double sculls event at the previous continental meet.

Adding to India’s celebrations, Parminder later won a silver medal when he clocked 8:07.323s, while the gold winner from Uzbekistan Kholmurzaev Shakhboz was 11 seconds faster at 7:56.307s. Indonesia’s Memo finished third with 8:10.055s.

The Indian rowers will be in contention for more medals when they compete in the finals of five more events on Sunday.

