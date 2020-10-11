Ashley Young Becomes Fourth Inter Milan Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Inter have announced Ashley Young has tested positive for coronavirus, the fourth player to do so ahead of the Milan derby. (More Football News)

The Englishman becomes the latest case for the Serie A club, who confirmed on Friday that Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and Ionut Radu had contracted COVID-19.

Young was diagnosed following tests carried out on Saturday at Inter's Appiano Gentile training headquarters and is now in self-isolation at his home.

The Nerazzurri return to action after the international break with a huge game against rivals Milan, who have won all three of their fixtures at the start of the new season, next Saturday.

Inter are unbeaten themselves, recording wins over Fiorentina and Benevento before an eventful 1-1 draw away at Lazio that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Young - who joined from Manchester United in the January transfer window - has been involved in all three games so far, starting twice for coach Antonio Conte.

The 35-year-old made 18 league appearances in the second half of the previous campaign following his move to Italy, scoring four goals to help Inter finish second.

