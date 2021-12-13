Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Vs England With Side Strain

Josh Hazlewood's absence in the second Ashes 2021-22 Test match against England is a big loss for Australia considering his performance with the ball in Day-night Tests matches. Hazlewood has 32 wickets in pink-ball Test matches in 7 games.

Ashes 2021-22: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Vs England With Side Strain
Josh Hazlewood (R) took three wickets for Australia in the first Ashes 2021-22 Test vs England in Brisbane. | AP

Trending

Ashes 2021-22: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Vs England With Side Strain
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T11:47:59+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 11:47 am

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test because of a side strain he sustained in his team’s nine-wicket win over England in the series-opening match. (More Cricket News)

Hazlewood picked up the key wickets of Dawid Malan and Joe Root within his first three overs in the first Test at the Gabba as England slumped to 11/3 before finally being bowled out for 147. But he bowled just 14 overs in the second innings, and picked up a wicket on Saturday after prolonged rest.

Hazlewood flew home to Sydney on Sunday for further assessment, and the rest of the Australian squad was travelling to Adelaide on Monday. The second Test, a day-nighter, starts Thursday. Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser, who played a tour game for Australia A against the England Lions last week, are in Australia’s squad as pace cover.

Australia's first-choice bowling attack of Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon has had consistent success against England. Hazlewood's absence will be a big loss for Australia in the day-night environment. His 32 wickets in seven day-night Tests are second only to Starc in pink-ball matches.

After the first Test finished Saturday, Cummins said Hazlewood’s injury is “nothing too serious.” “It wasn’t scary enough to not bowl today. It was good he came out today and was able to bowl and get through a really good spell.” Hazlewood is still in the selection mix for the third Test starting December 26.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Tags

PTI Josh Hazlewood Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Brisbane Cricket Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Ashes England vs Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes Lose Both Protests After Lewis Hamilton Loses Formula 1 Title

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Mercedes Lose Both Protests After Lewis Hamilton Loses Formula 1 Title

Venkatesh Iyer's Vijay Hazare Trophy Form Gives India Cricket Selectors Nice Headache

Omicron? Manchester United Hit By Covid-19 Ahead Of Premier League 2021-22 Clash Vs Brentford

La Liga 2021-22: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio Star In Real Madrid’s Derby Win Over Atletico

PSG Vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe Scores 100th Goal For Paris Saint-Germain In 2-0 Win

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters, Remain Winless

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi In Exclusive '300 Club'

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton In Crazy Finale To Win F1 Title

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton In Crazy Finale To Win F1 Title

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton In Crazy Finale To Win F1 Title

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer Stars In MP Win; Kerala On Top After Big Win

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer Stars In MP Win; Kerala On Top After Big Win

ISL 2021-22: 'Sunil Chhetri Is A Human Being,' Says Bengaluru FC Head Coach

ISL 2021-22: 'Sunil Chhetri Is A Human Being,' Says Bengaluru FC Head Coach

IFA Shield: Real Kashmir Storm Into 2nd Successive Final, Face Sreenidi Deccan

IFA Shield: Real Kashmir Storm Into 2nd Successive Final, Face Sreenidi Deccan

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin To Miss F1 Finale After Positive COVID-19 Test

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin To Miss F1 Finale After Positive COVID-19 Test

Read More from Outlook

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions for the latter.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement