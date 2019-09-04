Cricket's oldest rivalry resumes on with England and Australia, once again, going against each other in a bid to lift probably the most sanctimonious urn of all. After the thriller at Leeds, which many hailed as the greatest ever Test match, both the camps took deserved breaks of more than a week, and now they are ready for another battle of Ashes. Three Tests so far, one win each and a draw, thus making the penultimate match the most important of the series. Setting the stage perfectly is the return of Steve Smith, who just dethroned India captain Virat Kohli as the world's top Test batsman. The former Aussie skipper's imminent rivalry with England's 'hired gun' Jofra Archer has been the biggest talking point ahead of the match, but the battle will be fought on many fronts, with the special focus on Ben Stokes. The all-rounder single-handedly won the third Test to keep the series alive, and he will need to do it again for England. Because Australia are sure to come hard to wrest back the initiative. England, for that matter of fact, have already tinkered with their line-up, probably sensing the coming storm. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of the Manchester Test between England and Australia here.

(Preview | Live Scorecard | Cricket News)