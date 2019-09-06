﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Andrew Flintoff Wants To Be ENG Coach 'One Day But Not Yet'

Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Andrew Flintoff Wants To Be ENG Coach 'One Day But Not Yet'

Trevor Bayliss' departure will see a new England head coach appointed; Andrew Flintoff is interested but "not quite yet".

Omnisport 06 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Andrew Flintoff Wants To Be ENG Coach 'One Day But Not Yet'
The former Ashes hero retired from Test cricket in 2009 and has since gone into television work, but he harbours a desire to return to the game as a head coach.
Getty Images
Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Andrew Flintoff Wants To Be ENG Coach 'One Day But Not Yet'
outlookindia.com
2019-09-06T20:16:53+0530

Andrew Flintoff says he would be keen to coach England one day and revealed he has applied for the position in the past.

(Ashes Live | Cricket News)

The former Ashes hero retired from Test cricket in 2009 and has since gone into television work, but he harbours a desire to return to the game as a head coach.

Trevor Bayliss is set to leave his role with England at the end of the Ashes and a replacement has not yet been appointed.

However, Flintoff, while serious about holding the position in the future, is not ready to take on the job at this stage.

"Coaching is definitely an ambition," he told BBC's Test Match Special. "There are probably two or three coaching jobs I'd like - England, Lancashire or Lancashire Academy.

"I'd love to be England coach one day, just not quite yet."

Flintoff went on to explain he had previously shown his interest in taking over the England job but had not been taken seriously.

ALSO READ: The Ashes 2019: Double-Centurion Steve Smith Feels England Fell Short With Tactics

"I like to come and watch, I turn up with a sense of excitement," he said.

"A few years ago I applied for the England coaching job - we were getting beat, I was in the office and thought, 'I'm going to apply'.

"I wrote an email for the interview, a month passed and I'd heard nothing. I chased it up, then I got a phone call saying they thought it was somebody taking the mick.

"I've got two of my coaching levels - me and [friend and former team-mate] Steve Harmison might do our level threes soon."

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Andrew Flintoff Cricket Ashes England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Next Story : I Treat Every Test As My Last: Hanuma Vihari Reveals His Secret To Success
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters