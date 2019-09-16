﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: English Fans Finally Bow To Sensational Steve Smith, Watch One Of The Defining Moments The Series - VIDEO

Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: English Fans Finally Bow To Sensational Steve Smith, Watch One Of The Defining Moments The Series - VIDEO

During the course of the Ashes 2019 series, Steve Smith broke a host of records in a Bradmanesque fashion to leave an enduring legacy which was well applauded by England fans. And summing up his road to redemption in the best possible way was celebrated English journalist Piers Morgan, who tweeted: “The bat, it transpires, is mightier than the sandpaper”

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: English Fans Finally Bow To Sensational Steve Smith, Watch One Of The Defining Moments The Series - VIDEO
Smith's sequence of scores during the Ashes 2019: 144, 142, 92, 211, 92, 80 and 23.
Screengrab: Twitter (@englandcricket)
Ashes 2019, ENG Vs AUS: English Fans Finally Bow To Sensational Steve Smith, Watch One Of The Defining Moments The Series - VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2019-09-16T10:00:53+0530

Steve Smith's long and hard road to redemption is complete. After serving a year-long ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, the former Australia captain arrived in England for the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be booed and jeered by the local fans who always have a reason or two to hate the players from Down Under. But the 30-year-old will return home a victor, having earned the respect in the enemy territory.

Report | Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

On the penultimate day of the Ashes 2019 series, Smith scored his lowest score but when he walked back to the pavilion after Stuart Board had him caught at leg-gully by Ben Stokes, the 'fidgety' batsman was accorded a standing ovation from the packed Oval crowd in London. And justifiably so.

Also Read: Smith Still Trying To Get Better

Announcing his return to Test cricket, the 30-year-old scored 774 runs at a enviable average of 110.57, including three centuries and three fifties. What made his performance during the five-match series was, he missed three innings, and still stole the show.

WATCH: Smith Retires Hurt After Coping Archer Bouncer

And summing up his road to redemption in the best possible way was celebrated English journalist Piers Morgan, who tweeted: “The bat, it transpires, is mightier than the sandpaper”.

During the course of the series, Smith broke a host of records and was even compared to legendary Donald Bradman. And here's his sequence of scores: 144, 142, 92, 211, 92, 80 and 23.

WATCH: Furious Archer Throws The Ball At Smith

The world's top-ranked Test batsman now holds the record for most runs in a Test series by a batsman in this century. The highest tally of runs accumulated by a batsman in a series before this was 778 by West Indies great Brian Lara in 1994.

Smith also became the first-ever batsman to score 10 successive half-centuries against an opponent. The previous highest was nine by Pakistani legend Inzamam ul Haq, also against England.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Steven Smith Don Bradman London Cricket Ashes Australia national cricket team England national football team England vs Australia Cricket Video Sports
Next Story : Ghulam Nabi Azad Moves SC 'In Personal Capacity' To Seek Permission To Visit J&K
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters