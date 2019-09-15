﻿
Ashes 2019 LIVE, ENG Vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 4: Chasing 399, Australia Lose Marcus Harris To Stuart Broad Early

England kept their objective intact of levelling the Ashes 2019 series with some good batting performances at The Oval on September 14. The hosts will be aiming to continue their form against a weary-looking Australia side. Catch live updates and live cricket score of England Vs Australia, fifth Ashes Test, Day 4 here

Outlook Web Bureau 15 September 2019
The fifth Ashes Test is being played at The Oval.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-09-15T16:24:24+0530

With the urn gone, England will be aiming to level the ongoing Ashes series, after a steady display on Day 3 of the fifth Test. Led by Joe Denly, who fell short of a maiden Test ton by six runs, and Ben Stokes, the hosts dominated the proceedings against Australia at The Oval. By the end of the day, the hosts led by 382 runs. Much of the credit goes to Denly and Stokes’ 127-run stand, further supported by Jos Buttler. The Aussie bowling attack were a constant threat, but exhaustion played a part in their displays, a contrast to the drama last week in Manchester. The home side finished Day 3 at 313/8 in their second innings, with Jack Leach (5) on strike, partnered with Jofra Archer (3). Come Day 4, the hosts will hoping to continue their form. Get live updates and live cricket score of England Vs Australia, fifth Ashes Test, Day 4 here.

(Live Scorecard | Day 3 Highlights | Cricket News)

Joe Denly Jofra Archer Steven Smith Jos Buttler Pat Cummins Joe Root Tim Paine Mitchell Marsh London Cricket England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Ashes England vs Australia ICC World Test Championship
