With the urn gone, England will be aiming to level the ongoing Ashes series, after a steady display on Day 3 of the fifth Test. Led by Joe Denly, who fell short of a maiden Test ton by six runs, and Ben Stokes, the hosts dominated the proceedings against Australia at The Oval. By the end of the day, the hosts led by 382 runs. Much of the credit goes to Denly and Stokes’ 127-run stand, further supported by Jos Buttler. The Aussie bowling attack were a constant threat, but exhaustion played a part in their displays, a contrast to the drama last week in Manchester. The home side finished Day 3 at 313/8 in their second innings, with Jack Leach (5) on strike, partnered with Jofra Archer (3). Come Day 4, the hosts will hoping to continue their form. Get live updates and live cricket score of England Vs Australia, fifth Ashes Test, Day 4 here.

(Live Scorecard | Day 3 Highlights | Cricket News)