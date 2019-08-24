Arun Jaitley was a much-loved person in the sporting circles of India. The 66-year-old veteran politician, who scripted many a strategy for the BJP Government and was a trusted lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was regarded as a kingmaker in the politics of Indian cricket. A former President of Delhi & District Cricket Association, Jaitley was close to several top-notch cricket administrators including the current DDCA boss Rajat Sharma.

Arun Jaitley's name came up every time there was an election in the Board of Control for Cricket in India, for he 'controlled' not only the institutional votes but several state cricket associations with some political connection with the former union finance minister.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, was a well-read man and among his many books, cricket was in the top shelf. The cricket world was saddened by Arun Jaitley's death on Saturday.

Many members of the cricketing fraternity in India took to Twitter to pass on their condolences on Arun Jaitley's demise.

"Pained at the passing away of #ArunJaitley ji. Apart from having served greatly in public life , he played a huge role in many players from Delhi getting an opportunity to represent India. There was a time when not many players from Delhi got a chance at the highest level ..cont", tweeted former national team opener Virender Sehwag.

But under his leadership at the DDCA, many players including me got a chance to represent India. He listened to needs of the players & was a problem solver. Personally shared a very beautiful relationship with him. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones. Om Shanti https://t.co/Kl4NpprR6W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2019

Our country loses yet another great leader. He was not only an able politician and advocate but also an authoritative cricket administrator. #ArunJaitley ji #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/gp0MVr8Jbb — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 24, 2019

BJP politician and former India, Delhi cricketer Gautam Gambhir said, "A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir."

Meanwhile, swashbuckling batsman Shikhar Dhawan also passed on his condolences to Jaitley's loved ones and family.

RIP #ArunJaitley Ji.. My sincere condolences to your family and loved ones ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear #ArunJaitley Sir has passed away. Was fortunate to have his blessings throughout.Apart from being a devoted politician he was a die hard cricket fan.His support from my early days at DDCA has been tremendous. U will b missed sir.Big loss to the nation. RIP — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 24, 2019

#ArunJaitley , my dear and close friend for 5 decades, is no more. In his passing away, #India has lost an able administrator, a fine jurist and an incorruptible politician. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti. @arunjaitley — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri. Arun Jaitley. Fondly remember our conversations around cricket. His contributions in every field will remain unparalleled. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 24, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to the family and followers of #ArunJaitley Ji. Will always remember your contributions towards cricket, RIP Sir. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 24, 2019

