Former Union Minister And Senior BJP Leader Arun Jaitley Dies, Tributes Pour In: Updates

Former Union Minister And Senior BJP Leader Arun Jaitley Dies, Tributes Pour In: Updates

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley died at 66.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2019
Former Union Minister And Senior BJP Leader Arun Jaitley Dies, Tributes Pour In: Updates
Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley died at 66.
Former Union Minister And Senior BJP Leader Arun Jaitley Dies, Tributes Pour In: Updates
2019-08-24T13:19:39+0530

Former Union minister Arun Jaitley died at AIIMS on Saturday, the hospital announced.

Jaitley, 66, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for several weeks.

It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Arun Jaitley, the AIIMS said in a brief statement.

Below are the updates: 

1:19 PM:  President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief over Jaitley’s demise and hailed his contribution to the country. “Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building,” President Kovind said in a tweet.

 

 1:12pm: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee  expressed sadness, said Jaitley was a politician who was "appreciated across parties".

"Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers," Banerjee said in a statement.

1:05pm: Union Minister Smriti Irani expresses condolences on Jaitley's demise. "A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary Arun Jaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal." she wrote on Twitter.

1:00pm: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several  capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation.  He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends."

