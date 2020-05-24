Arsene Wenger Happy Liverpool Failed In 'Invincibles' Bid

Arsene Wenger admitted he was happy to see Liverpool's 'Invincibles' bid come to an end in the Premier League.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
Liverpool were unbeaten through 27 league games and on track to match Arsenal's 2003-04 campaign, when they won the title without tasting defeat.
However, Jurgen Klopp's men were stunned 3-0 by Watford in February, ending their bid to match the team Wenger was in charge of.
The Frenchman said he was glad to see Arsenal remain the Premier League's only 'Invincibles'.
"Yes, it was a form of satisfaction. We always like to be the only ones to achieve something," Wenger told beIN SPORTS on Saturday.
"They [Liverpool] could really go all the way, but it shows that it's difficult to repeat this feat. Anyway, that day, I had a lot of messages from Arsenal supporters."
Phew...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020
Liverpool held a 25-point lead atop the Premier League table when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the Bundesliga returning and LaLiga, Serie A and the Premier League aiming to do the same, Wenger said playing behind closed doors was the best option in the circumstances.
"Football without supporters? It's true that's not what we're looking for, but it looks like that," he said.
"It's still the fairest thing [given the context]. At least, the decision is made on the pitch. In the end, it's a sporting result.
"The Germans were very good and very courageous, it must be recognised. It's a huge promotion for their football today."
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
Elderly People, Pregnant Women And Children: Who Can Fly, Who Can't From May 25?
BCCI Will Get Its Way If It Wants T20 World Cup Slot For IPL, Claims Ian Chappell
Ask Govt To 'Do Your Duty, Take Fiscal Measures': P Chidambaram To RBI Guv
Rebooting The Indian Economy Post Coronavirus Shock