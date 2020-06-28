Arsenal Confirm Back Injury For Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil is absent from Arsenal's squad to face Sheffield United in the FA Cup on Sunday after suffering a minor back injury. (More Football News)
The 31-year-old attacking midfielder is enduring a difficult season with the Gunners and is yet to play following the campaign's resumption after the coronavirus-enforced suspension.
Ozil was not even named on the bench in Arsenal's first match back, the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, though he was an unused substitute for the two following matches.
Given his lack of minutes, it was by no means a surprise to see the German absent again when Mikel Arteta's starting XI and bench were announced at Bramall Lane.
However, Arsenal quickly confirmed a "slight back injury" sustained in training a day earlier was to blame for Ozil not being selected in the matchday squad.
Update on @MesutOzil1088
Mesut missed training yesterday due to a slight back injury, so he is not in today's matchday squad. #EmiratesFACup
Arsenal are aiming to become the second team to qualify for this season's FA Cup semi-finals after Manchester United defeated Norwich City after extra-time on Saturday.
