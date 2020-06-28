June 28, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Arsenal Confirm Back Injury For Mesut Ozil

Arsenal Confirm Back Injury For Mesut Ozil

A back injury has prevented Mesut Ozil taking a place in the Arsenal squad for Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Sheffield United

Omnisport 28 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Arsenal Confirm Back Injury For Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil
File Photo
Arsenal Confirm Back Injury For Mesut Ozil
outlookindia.com
2020-06-28T19:15:51+0530

Mesut Ozil is absent from Arsenal's squad to face Sheffield United in the FA Cup on Sunday after suffering a minor back injury. (More Football News)

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder is enduring a difficult season with the Gunners and is yet to play following the campaign's resumption after the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

Ozil was not even named on the bench in Arsenal's first match back, the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, though he was an unused substitute for the two following matches.

Given his lack of minutes, it was by no means a surprise to see the German absent again when Mikel Arteta's starting XI and bench were announced at Bramall Lane.

However, Arsenal quickly confirmed a "slight back injury" sustained in training a day earlier was to blame for Ozil not being selected in the matchday squad.

Arsenal are aiming to become the second team to qualify for this season's FA Cup semi-finals after Manchester United defeated Norwich City after extra-time on Saturday.

Next Story >>

How Germany Did It: Completing A Football Season In Europe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Mesut Ozil Arsenal (Football) Football English Premier League (EPL) Sports Injury FA Cup Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos