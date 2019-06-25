Arjun Tendulkar Helps England Ahead Of Cricket World Cup Clash Against Australia

﻿
Son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar is currently in England, representing MCC Young Cricketers in the Second XI Championship in England. He was seen under the watchful eyes of Saqlain Mushtaq (England's spin bowling consultant), and also bowled some good deliveries to Joe Root.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 June 2019
Arjun is slowly developing into an upcoming cricketer. He was excellent in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in November 2018.
Aiming to live up to his father's illustrious name, Arjun Tendulkar has been bowling to England batsmen during their training sessions ahead of their highly-anticipated Cricket World Cup clash against Australia in Lord's, on June 25. The son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun could be seen throwing in some excellent deliveries to Joe Root.

Under the watchful eyes of  Saqlain Mushtaq (England's spin bowling consultant), Arjun was seen with an orange t-shirt.

The 19-year-old is currently in England, representing MCC Young Cricketers in the Second XI Championship in England.

He recently hit the limelight with an excellent delivery against a Surrey 2nd XI' batsman. The delivery was so good, that it hit the top of his off-stump!

The wicket was tweeted by Lord's Cricket Ground's official Twitter handle. It was captioned as, "Arjun Tendulkar, take a bow!"

Arjun is slowly developing into an upcoming cricketer. He was excellent in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in November 2018. His figures were 5/30, as Mumbai beat Gujarat. He also put in figures of 3/14 in his side's win over Assam. 

Outlook Web Bureau Arjun Tendulkar Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

