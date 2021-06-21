Argentina is looking to Lionel Messi to help it secure a spot in the Copa America knockout stages with a win against Paraguay on Monday. (More Football News)



Argentina tops Group A with Chile and will hope for an inspired Messi at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia as the 33-year-old soccer great seeks his first Copa America trophy with Argentina.



Argentina and Chile have four points, one more than third-place Paraguay which has a game in hand. Uruguay and Bolivia have zero points.



The top four teams in each group advance to the knockout stages.



"We will play match after match, but it is clear we have a great team and where we can go depends only on ourselves," said Argentina defender Cristian Romero.



Messi played a key role in Argentina's 1-1 draw with Chile and its 1-0 win against Uruguay. Against Paraguay, Messi will be making his 147th appearance for Argentina, equaling the record of Javier Mascherano.



Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni might not be able to count on midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and winger Nicolás González due to injuries with Exequiel Palacios and Ángel Di María, respectively, as possible replacements.



Paraguay, which beat Bolivia 3-1 in its only match so far, has never beaten Argentina in 22 games in the South American championship. (AP)



Head-to-Head: Paraguay are yet to beat Argentina in the 22 times that these two teams have met in this competition. Argentina has wo 58 matches to Paraguay's 16.



Match and telecast details



Match: Copa America 2021, Group A match between Argentina and Paraguay

Date: June 22 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Mane Garrincha Stadium, Brasilia, Brazil



TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV



Likely XIs



Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa.



Paraguay: Antony Silva; Santiago Arzamendia, Junior Alonso, Gustavo Gomez, Alberto Espinola; Robert Piris Da Motta, Mathias Villasanti; Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero, Alejandro Romero; Gabriel Avalos



Squads



Argentina: Goalkeepers: Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani; Defenders: Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel; Midfielders: Marcos Acuna, Joaquin Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes; Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa.





Paraguay: Goalkeepers: Roberto Fernández, Miguel Martínez, Alfredo Aguilar Goalkeeper, Gerardo Ortiz, Antony Silva; Defenders: Fabian Balbuena, Bruno Valdez, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez, Júnior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia, Blas Riveros, Midfielders: Jorge Moreira, Ivan Piris, Alberto Espínola, Gaston Gimenez, Andres Cubas, Ramon Martinez, Richard Sanchez, Mathias Villasanti, Jorge Morel, Angel Cardozo Lucena, Cristhian Paredes, Miguel Almiron, Matias Rojas, Oscar Romero, Forwards: Lorenzo Melgarejo, Braian Samudio, Angel Romero, Derlis Gonzalez, Antonio Sanabria, Dario Lezcano, Raul Bobadilla.

