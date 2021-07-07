July 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Anurag Thakur, Ex-India Cricket Boss, Becomes Sports Minister

Anurag Thakur, Ex-India Cricket Boss, Becomes Sports Minister

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur will replace Kiren Rijiju just ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:06 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Anurag Thakur, Ex-India Cricket Boss, Becomes Sports Minister
Anurag Thakur remained president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from May 2015 to February 2017.
File Photo
Anurag Thakur, Ex-India Cricket Boss, Becomes Sports Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-07-07T23:06:14+05:30

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur has been appointed as the new Youth Affairs and Sports Minister replacing Kiren Rijiju. (More Sports News)

Thakur who remained BCCI president from May 2015 to February 2017 was earlier Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs and has been promoted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi went for a complete overhaul of his cabinet.

Thakur has served as BCCI secretary as well as president of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

His brother Arun Dhumal is currently BCCI treasurer.

After taking oath as the union cabinet minister Anurag tweeted, “I am honoured to serve the people of India as a Union Cabinet Minister and take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister  narendramodi  ji for entrusting me with this responsibility.”  

Thakur has won from his constituency Hamirpur four times in succession. 

Thakur born on October 24, 1974, is a graduate from Doaba College, Jalandhar.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Anurag for his elevation as Union cabinet minister.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SL vs IND: Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal To Continue Playing In Sri Lanka Series

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Anurag Thakur New Delhi Sports Cricket Sports Minister Sports Ministry Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos