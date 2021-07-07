Anurag Thakur, Ex-India Cricket Boss, Becomes Sports Minister

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur has been appointed as the new Youth Affairs and Sports Minister replacing Kiren Rijiju. (More Sports News)

Thakur who remained BCCI president from May 2015 to February 2017 was earlier Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs and has been promoted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi went for a complete overhaul of his cabinet.

Thakur has served as BCCI secretary as well as president of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

His brother Arun Dhumal is currently BCCI treasurer.

After taking oath as the union cabinet minister Anurag tweeted, “I am honoured to serve the people of India as a Union Cabinet Minister and take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister narendramodi ji for entrusting me with this responsibility.”

I am honoured to serve the people of India ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ as a Union Cabinet Minister and take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji for entrusting me with this responsibility.#Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/G3PjWrcqay — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 7, 2021

Thakur has won from his constituency Hamirpur four times in succession.

Thakur born on October 24, 1974, is a graduate from Doaba College, Jalandhar.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Anurag for his elevation as Union cabinet minister.

