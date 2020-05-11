Andy Murray was faced with the embarrassing prospect of having to ask neighbours for his tennis ball back on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

The two-time Wimbledon champion, former US Open winner and twice Olympic gold medallist showed he can be a tennis mortal too when he blundered with a backhand.

Playing on his drive at home, Murray was striking balls at a portable tennis hitting wall, getting out with a racket for the first time since March.

Murray, locked down during the coronavirus crisis, released a video on Instagram of how it all went wrong.

He wrote: "Hit some forehands and backhands for the first time in 7 weeks today... it didn't end well... #neighboursgarden"

In the video, Murray's embarrassment was clear as he followed a run of crisp forehands with a wayward backhand that soared high.

"Oh, s***'," said Murray, raising his left hand up to his face as he cringed at the lost ball.

He is battling to be ready to return to action when the tennis tour comes back, having struggled with a pelvic injury and bone growth problems that kept him out of the Australian Open early in the year.

ATP Tour rival, and friend, Nick Kyrgios was amused by the video, replying to Murray: "Hahahahahahahaha - Muzz Instagram live? Let's get some banter going. Let's set this up."

Murray agreed to an online chat with the brash Australian, on one condition.

"I'm in so long as you promise to behave," said the Scot, with a couple of crying laughter emojis.