After Cristiano Ronaldo, France's Paul Pogba Snubs Euro 2020 Sponsor Heineken - Watch Video Here

June 17, 2021
Pogba, a practicing muslim, removed the bottle of Heineken placed in front of him during press interaction

Outlook Web Bureau 17 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:18 am
Paul Pogba placed the beer bottle under the table during post-match press conference after France's 1-0 win over Germany in UEFA Euro 2020.
France midfielder and Manchester United player Paul Pogba became the latest footballer to snub a sponsor at the ongoing UEFA European Championship.

Pogba, a practicing muslim, removed the bottle of Heineken placed in front of him during his press interaction. Heineken is a major sponsor and a popular beer brand.

Although the bottle displayed at the press interaction was a non-alcoholic drink but Pogba removed it from the table as it clashed with his religious beliefs.

The incident happened post France's 1-0 win over Germany. Pogba was named man of the match.

The incident comes days after Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo removed Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him at a European Championships press conference.

The global beverage giant a staggering USD 4 billion in his market value after that.    

A well-known fitness enthusiast, Ronaldo set aside two Coca-Cola glass bottles which lay in front of him during a press conference ahead of Portugal's opening Euro match against Hungary here on Monday.

In a video that has since gone viral, the 36-year-old Juventus striker picked up a bottle of water instead saying "Agua!" in Portuguese, seemingly urging people to choose water over aerated drinks. (with inputs from Agencies)

