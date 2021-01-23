After A Successful Australia Tour, Pacer Mohammed Siraj Gifts Himself A Luxury Car

Mohammed Siraj has gifted himself a BMW car soon after returning from Australia. Siraj who suffered personal loss, racist taunts, was India's lead bowler in three-wicket series clinching victory in Gabba. (More Cricket News)

The fast bowler snared 13 wickets in total taking on the mantle of a senior bowler on his maiden tour Down Under. In Brisbane, Siraj along with Shardul Thakur restricted Australia's lead to just 328. Siraj ended up with his maiden five-wicket haul, finishing with 7/73.

The 26-year-old Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer later thanked skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his constant support and encouragement.

After returning to Hyderabad, Siraj drove straight to his father's grave and spent sometime there.

Siraj, put a video on his Instagram showing a new BMW car which he bought, writing, "Alhamdullilah (By God's grace)" on the pics.

