Afghanistan Vs West Indies: Chris Gayle Eyeing Record At Headingley

West Indies and Afghanistan will get the chance to exit the Cricket World Cup on a high note at Headingley, as Chris Gayle chases history.

Omnisport 04 July 2019
Chris Gayle needs 18 runs to break Brian Lara's record for the most ODI runs scored by a West Indies player.
West Indies and Afghanistan get the chance to exit the Cricket World Cup on a high note at Headingley on Thursday.

The Windies are guaranteed to finish second-bottom of the group above winless Afghanistan regardless of the result in Leeds.

Jason Holder's side started the tournament by hammering Pakistan but have not won since that seven-wicket success at Trent Bridge at the end of May.

Afghanistan have lost all eight matches and will be looking for only their second World Cup victory at the venue where they ran Pakistan close on Saturday.

Chris Gayle needs 18 runs to break Brian Lara's record for the most ODI runs scored by a West Indies player in what will be his final World Cup match - and possibly his last ODI. 

The Windies have lost six consecutive matches and will be desperate to bring that run to an end in their first World Cup clash with Afghanistan.

Omnisport Chris Gayle Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies national cricket team ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

