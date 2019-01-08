Blue Tigers are making all the right noises. A couple of days after registering a 4-1 win over Thailand in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament opener, Stephen Constantine's boys have donated INR 50,000 to the Indian Blind Football Federation.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday released a statement, confirming the heartwarming gesture from the national senior team which is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the continental tournament.

"In a gesture to light up blind football in India, the Blue Tigers have decided to donate a sum of Rs. 50,000 from monetary sanctions gathered for breach of discipline to the Indian Blind Football Federation to buy footballs to them to play," the release read.

The fines were collected from the national team members over the past few years for breach of discipline like arriving late for training sessions, carrying mobile phones for meals, wearing the wrong attire.

This money donated by the 'Blue Tigers' will be used by the IBFF to buy footballs.

Head Coach Stephen Constantine said "it's important to give it back to the community".

"The footballs which the blind footballers use cost USD 50 each. So we are helping them busy some balls," he said ahead of India's Asian Cup group match against hosts United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

"We collectively agreed among everybody within the national team -- the players, and the staff -- that any money collected from fines or any misdemeanours will be donated for a good cause. It's just a very small gesture, but it shows that we can."

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said the players "support the noble cause wholeheartedly".

"We love this concept of helping others with the money," Gurpreet said.

"The sanctions are there to impart discipline amongst us. Although nobody wants to be fined, this initiative makes us believe in the larger aspects of life. If we are able to contribute for a cause or help, why not. It helps us be better individuals."

IBFF Sporting Director Sunil J Mathew thanked the Indian team for their initiative.

"This is to acknowledge and thank you for the donation towards helping cover the stay & kit expenses at the National Blind Football Academy at Kochi," he said.

"We would like to especially thank the entire AIFF Coaching staff & the National Team for their support. We wish the entire team the very best for the Asian Cup."

India will take on the hosts UAE in their second Group B match on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)