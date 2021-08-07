August 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Aditi Ashok Misses Medal Narrowly, Ends 4th At Tokyo Olympics

Aditi Ashok Misses Medal Narrowly, Ends 4th At Tokyo Olympics

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi's campaign considering she started the day at 2nd

PTI 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:47 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Aditi Ashok Misses Medal Narrowly, Ends 4th At Tokyo Olympics
Aditi Ashok was in medal contention for a major part of the day but the two bogeys pulled her back.
AP Photo
Aditi Ashok Misses Medal Narrowly, Ends 4th At Tokyo Olympics
outlookindia.com
2021-08-07T10:47:34+05:30

India's Aditi Ashok missed a medal narrowly as she signed off 4th in the Olympic Games' golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round in Tokyo on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The 23-year-old Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269.

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi's campaign considering she started the day at 2nd. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics.

In the final round, she fired five birdies -- on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th and 14th holes -- against two bogeys on the 9th and 11th.

Overnight leader and world number one Nelly Korda clinched the gold medal with a 2-under 69 that left her 17-under overall and a shot ahead of Japan's Mone Inami (65) and New Zealand's Lydia Ko (65).

Inami and Ko will compete in a play-off to decide the silver and bronze medal winners.

Play was disrupted for a while by a tropical storm after the leading pack had completed 16 holes but soon resumed at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Aditi was in medal contention for a major part of the day but the two bogeys pulled her back while Ko surged ahead with a sensational nine birdies against just three dropped shots in her final round.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ENG Vs IND, 1st Test: Ollie Robinson Says He's A 'Different Man' Now

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Aditi Ashok Tokyo Japan Golf Other Sports Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics India At Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos