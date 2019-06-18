ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India Vs Pakistan Becomes Most Tweeted ODI Fixture

India registered an 89-run win via the DLS method over arch-rivals Pakistan, in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side could only muster 212-6, after a revised target of 302 within 40 overs in a rain-threatening fixture. Now Twitter have revealed that the fixture was the most tweeted ODI clash, with 2.9 million tweets.

The encounter was also the Men in Blue's seventh WC victory over the Green Army. The latter have never defeated the former in World Cup history.

Also, according to Twitter, the #INDvPAK hashtag was the most trending one, with majority of Twitterati talking about Indian players rather than the Pakistani ones.

The most retweeted tweets belonged to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. On June 16, Sharma became the first Indian batsman to hit back-to-back centuries against Pakistan during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Mumbai Indians player scored 140 runs in 113 balls. He smashed 14 fours and three sixes.

Top performance by the team. Thanks to all the fans for turning out in large numbers. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ #CWC19 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BBGJ0Tbbvz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2019

We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well....So heads I win, tails you lose! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/doUMk1QU2b — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also had an amazing match, scoring 77 runs in 65 balls. He punched seven fours.

The most tweeted moment of the fixture was when Vijay Shankar took his first wicket (Imam-ul-Haq), off his first World Cup delivery. This was followed by Rohit Sharma's bombastic knock. The third was rain interruption in first half of the innings.

Also, Virat Kohli was the most tweeted-about player during the clash. He became the fastest player to reach 11,000 runs. Rohit Sharma's ton puts him second in the list, followed by Sarafaz, Shoaib Malik, and MS Dhoni.

