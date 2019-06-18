﻿
India recorded an 89-run win via the DLS method against Pakistan, in their Cricket World Cup fixture. Boxer Amir Khan took to Twitter to offer his help to the Pakistan cricket team, and also promised revenge.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 June 2019
Amir Khan is of Pakistani descent, but was born and raised in England's Manchester.
AP
2019-06-18T14:24:20+0530

After their loss to India in the Cricket World Cup, Pakistan have faced plenty of criticism regarding the team's fitness. Now, British professional boxer Amir Khan has taken to Twitter, offering his help in terms of food, diet and training.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixture

Virat Kohli's side recorded an 89-run win via the DLS method. Sarfaraz Ahmed's outfit could only muster 212-6, after a revised target of 302 within 40 overs in a rain-threatening fixture.

Amir tweeted, "Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advise on how to stay fit and strong. How to be disciplined on food, diet and training. The team has talent but need to improve on Strength & conditioning and focus @TheRealPCB".

The 32-year-old is of Pakistani descent, but was born and raised in England's Manchester. He has also won an Olympic silver medal for Britain!

After the defeat, Khan had also tweeted that he would avenge Pakistan's loss, when he faces Neeraj Goyat in an upcoming bout in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile the 27-year-old replied to his tweet, by stating, "keep dreaming".

The Green Army registered only one win out of five fixtures, with a clash being abandoned due to rain. Next up, Pakistan face South Africa on June 23, and need to win all their matches to keep their World Cup hopes alive!

Post a Comment




6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes China, 6 Dead, 75 Injured
