Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal Take Group Lead After Goalless Stalemate Vs Ireland

Both Portugal and Serbia are tied at 17 points each on the top of the table with the former ahead on goal difference. Portugal play Serbia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday with the winner qualifying for next year's event.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal Take Group Lead After Goalless Stalemate Vs Ireland
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed chance against Ireland during their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A qualifier in Dublin on Thursday. | AP

Trending

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal Take Group Lead After Goalless Stalemate Vs Ireland
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T09:08:07+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 9:08 am

Portugal were held on for a 0-0 draw at Ireland to take over first place in its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group on Thursday. The draw leaves Portugal ahead of Serbia on goal difference before their decisive match on Sunday in Portugal. (More Football News)

Both teams are tied on 17 points but Portugal has scored three more goals than the Serbians.

Only the group winners automatically qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while the second-place finishers will have to go through a playoff with the other runners-up and two group winners from the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal played a man down from the 82nd after veteran defender Pepe was shown a second yellow card that will keep him from playing against Serbia. At age 38, Pepe became the oldest player to start for Portugal, surpassing former goalkeeper Vítor Damas by 13 days.

It was his 123rd appearance, the fourth-most for the Portuguese national team. Cristiano Ronaldo had a few good chances for the visitors but couldn’t capitalize on them.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

“We didn’t have many chances but could’ve scored with the ones we created,” Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho said. “We didn’t get the victory but we reached our goal of being in first place, which is what we wanted.”

Serbia did not play a qualifier on Thursday. They defeated World Cup host Qatar 4-0 in a friendly in Belgrade.

LUXEMBOURG WIN

Gerson Rodrigues scored twice as third-place Luxembourg defeated last-place Azerbaijan 3-1 for its second win in the group. Azerbaijan played a man down from the 21st after Tellur Mutallimov was sent off for a vicious foul on Olivier Thill while trying to intercept a long pass.

Mutallimov’s had his left leg fully stretched when he struck Thill near the sideline.
Substitute Sébastien Thill also scored for Luxembourg. Azerbaijan finished its qualifying campaign with one point from a draw at Ireland.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo Dublin Football Portugal national football team World Cup qualifiers Qatar World Cup 2022 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs PAK: Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup Semifinal, Admits Babar Azam

AUS Vs PAK: Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup Semifinal, Admits Babar Azam

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Covid-Hit Germany Rout Liechtenstein 9-0

Brazil Ride On Lucas Paqueta Strike To Confirm 2022 FIFA World Cup Spot In Qatar

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Devon Conway Breaks His Hand, To Miss Final

Matthew Wade 'Happy To Have Repaid The Faith' With Stunning T20 World Cup Knock Against Pakistan

Australia Smash Pakistan To Set Up T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand

AUS vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Mohammad Rizwan Braved Lung Problems, Reveals Matthew Hayden

Nisha Dahiya, Presumed Dead A Day Back, Wins Women’s 65kg National Wrestling Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tokyo 2020 Champion Neeraj Chopra On Biopic: Let Me Win More Medals, Movie Will Be Hit Then

Tokyo 2020 Champion Neeraj Chopra On Biopic: Let Me Win More Medals, Movie Will Be Hit Then

IND Vs NZ: No Restrictions On Entry Of Spectators For First T20 International In Jaipur

IND Vs NZ: No Restrictions On Entry Of Spectators For First T20 International In Jaipur

Joe Root On Yorkshire Racism Episode: Such Events Fractured Our Game, Torn Lives Apart

Joe Root On Yorkshire Racism Episode: Such Events Fractured Our Game, Torn Lives Apart

Indian Gamers Can Compete In Asian Games 2022, Esports Programme Via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Indian Gamers Can Compete In Asian Games 2022, Esports Programme Via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Read More from Outlook

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Outlook Web Desk / The report on Afghanistan by Congressional Research Service, says Pakistan has provided active and passive support to Taliban.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Koushik Paul / Matthew Wade hit Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over to power Australia to the T20 World Cup final.

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Deutsche Welle / US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron called for greater efforts to combat global inequality and the dangers faced by children online.

Advertisement