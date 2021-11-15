Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Serbia Stun Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal With Late Goal

The loss pushed Portugal to the playoffs where they will have to face nine other group runners-up and two group winners from the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the field dejected while Serbia's Filip Kostic consoles him after Portugal lost to Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers group A match at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on November 14. | AP Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T08:40:57+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 8:40 am

After the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo sat on the field by himself, shaking his head and looking desolate. (More Football News)

Some teammates came over to console him. A few opponents did as well.

Portugal had just been stunned by Serbia at home in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was suddenly in danger of missing out on what could be his last appearance at the tournament.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 90th minute as Serbia came from behind to beat Portugal 2-1 on Sunday to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, sending Ronaldo’s team to the playoffs.

Mitrovic came off the bench to score the winner with a header after the Portugal defense failed to clear a cross into the area.

Ronaldo looked upset and complained with his teammates after the late goal that could keep him from making his fifth straight FIFA World Cup appearance.

Portugal will have to face the playoffs with the other nine group runners-up and two group winners from the UEFA Nations League. The 12 countries will play next March in three four-team brackets, with the seeded teams getting a home game in the bracket semifinals.

“It was terrible match for us,” Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva said. “It’s hard to explain. We should have done a lot better. We have to apologize to our fans.”

The loss ended Portugal’s winning run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at home dating back to 2013.

A draw would have been enough for the hosts, with Portugal trying to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the sixth straight time.

Serbia, which had never beaten Portugal, finished first in Group A with 20 points, three more than second-placed Portugal.

“We were the better team today in every aspect of the game,” said Mitrovic, whose penalty shootout miss against Scotland a year ago took Serbia out of the playoffs for the 2020 European Championship. “I think we deserved to win the game and to be in Qatar.”

Renato Sanches put Portugal ahead with a right-footed shot from close range only two minutes into the match at the Stadium of Light after Silva stole possession from a defender outside the area. Video review confirmed the goal despite Serbia claiming a foul by Silva.

Dusan Vlahovic nearly equalized for Serbia 10 minutes later with a shot that hit the post, and Dusan Tadic didn’t miss in the 33rd with a strike from outside the area that took a deflection from a defender and fooled goalkeeper Rui Patrício.

It was a well-placed cross by Tadic from the right side that allowed Mitrovic to score the winner with a header that bounced off the ground before going in past Patrício by the near post.

“It was a good cross from Tadic,” Mitrovic said. “We know each other very well. He knows where I am going to be, I know where he’ll put the ball.”

Portugal and Serbia entered the final round level on points after seven matches, but Portugal had the advantage of being able to qualify with a draw because of a better goal difference.

Serbia had rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Portugal in March.

Portugal has played in every FIFA World Cup since 2002 after failing to make it to the tournament from 1990-1998. It was eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Serbia didn’t make it past the group stage in Russia and did not qualify for the tournament in Brazil four years earlier. Ireland won 3-0 at Luxembourg in the other Group A game.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal national football team
