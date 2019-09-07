2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India Land In Qatar For Must-Win Game

The Indian national football team have finally landed in Doha on September 7, for their must-win 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier Vs Qatar in their second match of the campaign. Both sides are set to face each other on September 10.

(Football News)

For India, it is a match from where they need a positive result, as a loss could mean losing a berth in the 2022 global showpiece event.

Going into the match, the Blue Tigers will need to work on some of their problems from the loss to Oman. The main concern for Igor Stimac will be a leaky backline, with Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Rahul Bheke and Subhasish Bose faltering in the second half in a 1-2 loss.

"As soon as the Oman match ended, we shifted our focus immediately to the next match. Qatar are the strongest team in the group and playing them will not be easy. However, it's a great opportunity to learn from," said head coach Igor Stimac.

"We played well against Oman but we could have done better towards the end. However, it is important that we learn from our mistakes and ensure that we come out fighting and stronger. The coach has been motivating us and said that he was proud of the way we played. Against Qatar, we have to be solid and make the most of our chances," said left-back Bose.

Stimac will need to be careful of the threat the 2022 World Cup hosts possess, with especially star striker Almoez Ali on fire.

Both sides will face each other at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, which will kick off on September 10, 10:00 PM IST.

Squads:



Qatar: Saad Sheeb, Meshal Barsham, Mohammed Al-Bakri, Pedro, Salem Al-Hajri, Tareq Salman, Abdulkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Abdulaziz Al-Ansari, Hashim Ali, Bassam Al-Rawl, Assim Madibo, Almoez Ali, Karim Boudiaf, Ali Afif, Musaab Keder, Ahmed Fathy, Yousef Abdelrazzaq, Al Mahdi Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Abdulaziz Hatim, Abdullah Abdul Salam.

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Nikhil Poojari, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.