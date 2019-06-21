2019 Cricket World Cup: Aaron Finch Sensed Danger As Bangladesh Launched Trent Bridge Chase

﻿
Australia and Bangladesh fought out a high-scoring and hugely entertaining Trent Bridge tussle - and the Cricket World Cup holders took the win.

Omnisport 21 June 2019
Mushfiqur Rahim (in green jersey) hit an unbeaten 102 off 97 but the run rate eventually became too demanding as Bangladesh lost to Australia by 48 runs in a Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-06-21T14:30:38+0530

Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted he was fearing being on the end of a stunning Bangladesh run chase in their high-scoring Trent Bridge clash.

The defending champions eventually secured a 48-run victory to move a step closer to the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

But after posting 381-5 the result should never have been in doubt, and the fact Bangladesh could reach 333-8 and threaten at one stage to get much closer was worrying to Finch.

ALSO READ: Warner Shares His Thought After Scoring 166 Against Bangladesh 

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah put on 127 for Bangladesh's fifth wicket but the run rate eventually became too demanding. Mahmudullah's dismissal for 69 precipitated a lower-order collapse and Australia were comfortable enough winners in the end.

ALSO READ: Why Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh Cricket Team's Batting Hope, A Dejected Man

Asked if he was getting butterflies at any stage, Finch said: "Absolutely. Every time a team starts to get a partnership going, and they're experienced players – I think that's what worries you a lot at times, the experience of the players.

"When they get in they know how to get home in a run chase. I thought our boys held our nerve pretty well though."

Mushfiqur went on to reach 102 not out, and Tamim Iqbal at the top of the order also made a useful 62.

Finch accepted Australia's error-ridden fielding had been uncomfortable to experience.

"Very sloppy, wasn't it," he said. "It was disappointing actually because we always pride ourselves on our fielding. Early on it was quite wet and slippery but no excuses… pretty poor."

Australia opener David Warner made a superb 166 – his second century of this World Cup and 16th in ODIs.

It puts him joint third with Adam Gilchrist in the ranks of Australia's most prolific century makers in the 50-over format, and Warner said on receiving his man-of-the-match award: "Obviously it's a great achievement. But I think for us it's about getting these two points and then moving on to the next game at Lord's."

England are Australia's next opponents, on Tuesday.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said: "When we batted I thought Mushy, Shakib [Al Hasan] and obviously Tamim batted so well. I think 381 is just too much."

Omnisport Aaron Finch Mushfiqur Rahim David Warner Mahmudullah Mashrafe Mortaza Nottingham ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Sports

