The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a liking to #10YearChallenge, a social media phenomenon, which has taken the Internet by storm.

In a series of tweets, cricket's global governing body has shared then-and-now photos and screenshots featuring some of the most prominent faces and stats.

It started with a post on Tuesday pertaining to New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor. ICC wrote "some things never change" about the evergreen Kiwi cricketer.

The same day, ICC compared the different looks of Mohammad Amir using two photographs when the Pakistan fast bowler was at 17 and 26.

Then, there were posts on 29-year-old South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who made her international debut in 2009.

Southern Stars great Ellyse Perry and Lankan legend Lasith Malinga also got dedicated respective posts.

But the most intriguing post was comparing the ICC Test Batting Rankings. Strangely, not a single top ten player of a particular 2009 ranking has managed to feature in 2019's first release. In fact, all the ten players – Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting, Younis Khan, Graeme Smith and Gautam Gambhir – have all retired.

The current lot is led by India captain Virat Kohli, followed by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and India's batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara.

The ICC also compared the Test Bowling and ODI Batting rankings.

For the uninitiated, #10yearchallenge is a social media challenge which requires a user to share a throwback picture of 10 years ago and another from this year to show how much they have "glowed up".

And fans can expect more posts from ICC.