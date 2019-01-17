The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a liking to #10YearChallenge, a social media phenomenon, which has taken the Internet by storm.
In a series of tweets, cricket's global governing body has shared then-and-now photos and screenshots featuring some of the most prominent faces and stats.
It started with a post on Tuesday pertaining to New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor. ICC wrote "some things never change" about the evergreen Kiwi cricketer.
#2009vs2019— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2019
Some things never change, @RossLTaylor
#10YearChallenge
The same day, ICC compared the different looks of Mohammad Amir using two photographs when the Pakistan fast bowler was at 17 and 26.
#2009vs2019
@iamamirofficial at 17 and 26!
#10YearChallenge
Then, there were posts on 29-year-old South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who made her international debut in 2009.
#2009vs2019
@kappie777, then and now!
#10YearChallenge
Southern Stars great Ellyse Perry and Lankan legend Lasith Malinga also got dedicated respective posts.
Australia's star all-rounder, @EllysePerry!
#2009vs2019 #10YearChallenge
Still rocking the same iconic hairstyle, Lasith Malinga!
#2009vs2019 #10YearChallenge
But the most intriguing post was comparing the ICC Test Batting Rankings. Strangely, not a single top ten player of a particular 2009 ranking has managed to feature in 2019's first release. In fact, all the ten players – Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, Mahela Jayawardene, Ricky Ponting, Younis Khan, Graeme Smith and Gautam Gambhir – have all retired.
The @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Batting Rankings, then and now!#2009vs2019 #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/7OcV2zEteV— ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2019
The current lot is led by India captain Virat Kohli, followed by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and India's batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara.
The ICC also compared the Test Bowling and ODI Batting rankings.
The @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Bowling Rankings, then and now!#2009vs2019 #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/B519NAinN8— ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2019
The @MRFWorldwide ODI Batting Rankings, #2009vs2019
At number one...
2009 - @msdhoni
2019 - @imvKohli#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/gm3FC9RdE8
For the uninitiated, #10yearchallenge is a social media challenge which requires a user to share a throwback picture of 10 years ago and another from this year to show how much they have "glowed up".
And fans can expect more posts from ICC.
