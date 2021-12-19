Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
SP Means Corruption, BJP Only Party Sans Dynastic Politics: Nadda

"The National Conference, and the PDP are 'pariwarwad ki parties' in Jammu and Kashmir. There are such parties in Haryana and in the South, in Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, too. No one else except my 'babua' (son) (is their ideology)," he said.

SP Means Corruption, BJP Only Party Sans Dynastic Politics: Nadda
JP Nadda, President of BJP. | PTI Photo

SP Means Corruption, BJP Only Party Sans Dynastic Politics: Nadda
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T23:31:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:31 pm

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) stood for "corruption, injustice, atrocities and misconduct".

He said the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, like several other political parties across the country, was marred by nepotism and dynastic politics and only the BJP catered to all sections of the people. "Contrary to the SP's claim that it is a new, reformed party, it isn't. It is the same old SP and everyone should realise this. It is synonymous with corruption, injustice, atrocities and misconduct," Nadda said after flagging off the 'Janvishwas Yatra' in Ambedkar Nagar here. 

The BJP party on Sunday launched the yatra from five other places in the state and is slated to cover at least 400 constituencies in the run up to the Assembly polls. Continuing his tirade against the political parties in general and the SP in particular, Nadda said, all political outfits from Jammu and Kashmir to those in the South, have been afflicted with nepotism, casteism and 'pariwarwad' (dynastic politics).

"The National Conference, and the PDP are 'pariwarwad ki parties' in Jammu and Kashmir. There are such parties in Haryana and in the South, in Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, too. No one else except my 'babua' (son) (is their ideology)," he said. "In BJP, there is Modi, who takes everyone along and schemes launched by him are for the poor, backward, Dalits, suppressed and the deprived. If there is BJP, there is security and development," Nadda stressed. He said the SP had given patronage to the mining mafia and it took Yogi Adityanath to "clean the state with his good governance".

According to Nadda, the 'Janvishwas Yatra' yatra will cover all 403 Assembly constituencies and directly interact with over four crore people. Prior to the 2017 Assembly polls, the party had held six 'Parivartan Yatras', which passed through all the Assembly constituencies. In the 2017 polls, the BJP and allies secured 325 seats. 

Sunday's yatra was flagged off by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mathura, Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh in Jhansi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Bijnore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Ballia and Union Minister Smriti Irani in Ghazipur, party sources said here. 

-With PTI Inputs

