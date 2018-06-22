Shut Up Or I Will Go Full Naked: Odia Singer Sona Mohapatra To Abusers

She did it first with iconic Sambalpuri folk song Rangabati in 2015. Sona Mohapatra has now repeated it with Aahe Nila Shaila, the prayer to Puri’s Lord Jagannath that generations of Odias have grown up singing or listening to. But this time, the Cuttack-born singer may have swallowed up more than she could chew.

The reason why the outrage this time is much more than it was in 2015 after the release of the Coke Studio version ofRangabati is that Aahe Nila Shaila, written by 17th-century saint-poet Bhakta Salabega, has enjoyed a cult status in Odisha. That’s why not many people are willing to gloss over the numerous liberties this 42-year-old has taken with a revered song penned by Lord Jagannath’s best-known Muslim devotee.

Not only has Sona “horribly mispronounced” nearly a dozen words, including the poet’s name, in the four-and-a-half-minute song; she has also been accused of offending Odia sensibilities by “killing the very soul” of the devotional ditty with her “rather coarse” rendition. Some have also found fault with her attire, saying it was completely inappropriate for the song like Aahe Nila Shaila.

Outrage over this ‘affront’ to Odia sensibilities spilled over from the streets to the media, both mainstream and social, since Sona uploaded the video of a stage performance in Mumbai in 2017, where she sang the song, on YouTube on Monday. An FIR has been lodged (after a right-wing group filed a police complaint) and her effigy was burnt in Puri. Reams of newsprint have been consumed and heated debates aired on local TV channels on the controversy.

But it is on social media that all hell has really broken loose. Even four days after the controversy started, Facebook and Twitter are still flooded with posts, comments and even campaigns on the issue. While most people have condemned Sona for her indiscretions, a few have put up a spirited defence on her behalf, pointing to the distasteful and sexist comments made on her attire and body language.

Sona, who is a BTech and an MBA, too has joined the battle on cyberspace, hitting back at her critics without pulling any punches. In her last tweet on the subject on Wednesday, a nonchalant Sona actually threatened to go “full naked with higher ‘hills’ & show you Chandi’s true colours” after a particularly offensive comment on her apparel. Predictably, this provided a fresh lease of life to the controversy with more people joining the Sona-bashing brigade.

Oye, shut up you & your lot of illeterates. Have had enough of you & your moronic vomit on my timeline all of the last few days. I'll go full naked with higher 'hills' & show you Chandis true colours if you don't shut up. She doesn't wear clothes btw. https://t.co/4qiiAz8Wcg — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 20, 2018

Many people believe her outrageous comment was designed to prolong a controversy that was beginning to wane a bit—and ensure a few thousand or lakh more views for the song on YouTube in the process. Some are also of the view that even her ‘original sin’ (misrendition of Aahe Nila Shaila) was an act of deliberate provocation designed to get the numbers. “When non-Odia singers starting from Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar to Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan and Babul Supriyo can render Odia songs with perfect diction and pronunciation, how can someone who spent the better part of her early life in Odisha commit such horrendous mispronunciations?” asks Parikshit Rout, a middle-aged resident of Bhubaneswar, the state capital.

The outrage over Sona has also taken political overtones with the Congress using the controversy to take potshots at chief minister Naveen Patnaik for his failure to speak Odia even after 18 years and his equally horrible mispronunciations whenever he has read out a speech in Odia written down for him in the Roman script. “Why has no one filed an FIR against the CM?” asks Opposition Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik, the newly-appointed PCC chief.

Even as the controversy continues to rage, speculation has begun on which iconic Odia song Sona would pick up next to experiment with her idea of new age rendition of classics. Some are also eagerly waiting to see if she would actually carry out her ‘threat’.